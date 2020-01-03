Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises to four-month highs on US-Iran confrontation in Iraq

Gold nears three-month top amid fresh trade/geopolitical concerns, USD recovery
Gold prices take the bids around $1,529 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal surged to the highest since late-September the previous day. In doing so, it ignored the US dollar (USD) recovery and nearness to the US-China phase-one deal.
Although the US and China are near to signing the phase-one deal on January 15, doubts over the phase-two talks crossed wires via The Hill.
Gold, a classic haven asset, has jumped to four-month highs with the US and Iran moving closer to open confrontation in Iraq.
The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,539 per Oz, the highest level since Sept. 5, representing a 0.63% gain on the day. The US launched an airstrike on Baghdad airport on Friday, killing Iran's most celebrated military official Qassem Soleimani.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1539
|Today Daily Change
|10.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1528.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1488.69
|Daily SMA50
|1480.73
|Daily SMA100
|1492.96
|Daily SMA200
|1422.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1531.31
|Previous Daily Low
|1517.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1525.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1522.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1519.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1511.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1505.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1533.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1539.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1548.06
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces-off 108.00 despite US-Iran tensions
USD/JPY is flashing red for the fifth straight day and is currently trading around 108.20, having bounced-off two-month lows of 108.00. The anti-risk Yen is still bouyed, courtesy of heightened US-Iran tensions. US airstrike is a major escalation, experts say.
AUD/USD: Bears looking to test 0.6950, risk-off at full steam
AUD/USD extends losses and looks to test the 0.6950 support, as risk-off remains at full swing amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions. The spot meanders near five-day lows, with further declines likely on the cards.
WTI jumps to highest since May on US-Iran tensions
WTI jumps to eight-month highs on US-Iran tensions. Experts think US airstrike on Iran militia has escalated things to a point of no return. Oil rally is weighing over risk assets and pushing yen higher.
Gold rises to four-month highs on US-Iran confrontation in Iraq
Gold, a classic haven asset, has jumped to four-month highs with the US and Iran moving closer to open confrontation in Iraq. Risk aversion could continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA holds the key to further declines
GBP/USD slips below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside. A downside break of 21-day SMA will drag prices to the 12-week-old rising support line. Weekly highs cap immediate upside.