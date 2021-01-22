Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains below 1,875.00

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds above $1860, although remains exposed to downside risks amid a broadly stronger US dollar and mixed technical view.

The US dollar remains on the bid, drawing haven demand amid potential risks to US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal and mounting coronavirus concerns globally. Read more...

XAUUSD

XAU/USD analysis: Remains below 1,875.00

As apparent on the chart, the XAU/USD exchange rate failed to surpass the 1,875.00 level.

It is likely gold could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour moving averages near 1,850.00 and trade upwards in the short term. In this case the price for gold could target the psychological level at 1,890.00. Read more...

XAUUSD

Gold: Rising inflation to keep real interest rates low, a key support for XAU/USD – ANZ

Although economic growth and rising yields have weighed on the gold price, economists at ANZ Bank see the backdrop as supportive as rising inflation keeps the real interest rate lower.

On Friday, gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating within Thursday's trading range above $1850, as investors await President Joe Biden's speech for the next direction. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1838.93
Today Daily Change -30.19
Today Daily Change % -1.62
Today daily open 1869.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1876.86
Daily SMA50 1860
Daily SMA100 1883.53
Daily SMA200 1846.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1875.2
Previous Daily Low 1858.43
Previous Weekly High 1863.83
Previous Weekly Low 1816.96
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1864.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1868.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 1859.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1850.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 1843.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1876.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 1884.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1893.51

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates

EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates

EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level

Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed

Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed

Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus. 

Read more

US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00

US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00

The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures