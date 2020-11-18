Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD look for more downside to come

Gold possible rejection off the 88.6 zone
GOLD is still bearish. We can see a strong resistance around 1915 zone and next retracement might be good for sellers.
Gold has been rejecting off the 1900 zone quite lot. We should see another drop if the price gets within the POC 1904-1911. Additonally, we can spot a double top / W H3 camarilla pivot at 1916. In case of rejection watch for 1880 followed by 1860 and 1855. Bears are still winning and GOLD can be bullish only if the market moves above 1920 on intraday timeframe. Read more...
Gold look for more downside to come
The chart below shows Gold in a complex correction. We are looking for one more push lower below $1800 if we are to continue the overall bull market. Complex corrections are normally time-consuming, the chart below shows we have been in a range since 7 August 2020.
The impulsive move lower after the completion of wave (x) has given us a high probability that the move lower has started and will continue. The yellow zone is the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level of the move lower. We can look for more selling pressure around that area. The move lower will be invalidated if we break above the wave (x). Read more...
Gold spot volatility is decreasing in the consolidation phase
Gold meets strong resistance at 1896/1899. A break above 1901 however targets 1907/08, perhaps as far as 1916/18,. Further gains meet resistance at 1921/23.
Shorts at 1896/1899 target 1886/84 & minor support at 1879/75 (& we bottomed exactly here yesterday). If we continue lower look for 1868/66, perhaps as far as 1860/58 & 1855. A break below support at the September low at 1848/47 is a sell signal initially targeting 1835. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD slides below ascending channel/bearish flag support
Gold extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the $1900 mark and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday selling bias picked up pace during the European session and dragged the commodity to fresh weekly lows, around the $1863 region in the last hour.
WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.