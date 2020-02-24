Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extending its short-term uptrend, what about the other precious metals? [Video]

Gold: There is a real bull stampede [Video]
Gold has been accelerating higher in recent sessions in a move that has taken the yellow metal to levels not seen since 2013. Strong bull candles have burst the market through the $1611 previous resistance means that the January 2013 high of $1695 is the next resistance of any real note, before $1754. With the momentum of this move still strong, this is a run higher that has little to stop it right now. Momentum is very strong. The RSI is rising towards 80 now, but the January bull run saw the RSI above 90 (intraday), so this shows that once the bulls go, there is a real stampede. So, in any bull run we need to be careful of exhaustion signals. There is a gap this morning from $1649 (Friday’s high) which will need to be watched. Read more...
Gold extending its short-term uptrend, what about the other precious metals?
The gold futures contract gained 1.75% on Friday, as it accelerated its uptrend following breaking above $1,600 mark. The price of gold is the highest since the early 2013. Investors keep buying the safe-haven asset amid corona virus outbreak, economic slowdown fears. Today gold is much higher again.
Gold is extending its short-term uptrend this morning following an overnight daily gap-up opening. The gold price got closer to $1,700. Right now, it is 2.0% higher. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 1.15% on Friday, as it got closer to the early January local high. Read more...
Gold retreats below $1,680, still up more than $30 on Monday
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained nearly $50 last week and surged higher at the beginning of the Asian session on Monday. After touching its highest level in more than seven years at $1,689, the XAU/USD pair erased a portion of its earlier gains and was last seen trading at $1,674, where it still up 1.85%, or $31, on a daily basis.
The risk-averse market environment allows gold to continue to find demand as a safe-haven. Heightened worries over the coronavirus outbreak having a protracted negative impact on the global economy force investors to seek refuge. As of Monday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in China stood at 77,150 with 2,592 fatalities. Read more...
EUR/USD bounces to 1.0850 as coronavirus pushes yields lower
EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0850 as coronavirus fears grip markets, sending away from stocks and into bonds, lowering yields and making the dollar more attractive.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid virus-related USD weakness
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as coronavirus headlines push US yields and the dollar lower. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
