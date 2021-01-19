Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds onto modest gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flatlines around $1840 as markets look forward to Biden inauguration

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have for the most part gone sideways on Tuesday, as markets digested what turned out to be a large as expected testimony from US Treasury Secretary nominee (and former Fed Chair) Janet Yellen. Per troy ounce spot prices have for the most part stuck within a few dollars of the $1840 mark and the precious metal is shaping up to finish the day with modest gains of about 0.1%.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1841.68 Today Daily Change 4.55 Today Daily Change % 0.25 Today daily open 1837.13 Trends Daily SMA20 1878.57 Daily SMA50 1860.66 Daily SMA100 1886.17 Daily SMA200 1844.76 Levels Previous Daily High 1840.86 Previous Daily Low 1802.8 Previous Weekly High 1863.83 Previous Weekly Low 1816.96 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1826.32 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1817.34 Daily Pivot Point S1 1813 Daily Pivot Point S2 1788.87 Daily Pivot Point S3 1774.94 Daily Pivot Point R1 1851.06 Daily Pivot Point R2 1864.99 Daily Pivot Point R3 1889.12

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area

Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.

The yellow metal bottomed at $1833 and quickly rebounded; the move lower took place amid a correction in equity prices in Wall Street that trimmed gains.

