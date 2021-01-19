Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds onto modest gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flatlines around $1840 as markets look forward to Biden inauguration
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have for the most part gone sideways on Tuesday, as markets digested what turned out to be a large as expected testimony from US Treasury Secretary nominee (and former Fed Chair) Janet Yellen. Per troy ounce spot prices have for the most part stuck within a few dollars of the $1840 mark and the precious metal is shaping up to finish the day with modest gains of about 0.1%.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.68
|Today Daily Change
|4.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
The yellow metal bottomed at $1833 and quickly rebounded; the move lower took place amid a correction in equity prices in Wall Street that trimmed gains.
