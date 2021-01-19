Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area

- The metal gains but fails to break $1845.
- A pullback in Wall Street and a stabilization of the US dollar limited gold.
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
The yellow metal bottomed at $1833 and quickly rebounded; the move lower took place amid a correction in equity prices in Wall Street that trimmed gains. The US dollar is falling across the board. Over the last hours, it managed to stabilize, but the recovery failed to gain momentum. The DXY stands below 90.50 and is starting to look to the daily low. The US bond market opened after Monday’s holiday. The 10-years yield bottomed at 1.08% and then rebounded to 1.10%.
The reaction to Yellen’s testimony has been limited. She spoke about supporting the economy at times when interest rates at historic lows. Her words offered nothing new to market participants.
From a technical perspective, the short-term bias in gold looks biased to the upside. The XAU/USD faces a strong resistance at $1845 that if broken, could allow for an extension toward $1855/60. On the flip side, if gold drops and consolidates below $1835, it would point to a test of $1830.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.04
|Today Daily Change
|3.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 as Yellen testifies
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testifies. She is calling on Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track
Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin’s spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum’s ability to hit new all-time highs.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.