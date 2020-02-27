Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gaining 0.7% this morning, as coronavirus fears continue to dominate financial markets [Video]

Gold: Expect weakness to be seen as an opportunity [Video]

The gold buyers may have lost the momentum of their bull run, but we continue to expect weakness to be seen as an opportunity. The retracement has become rather choppy in the past 48 hours, but there is a basis of support around the 23.6% Fibonacci level (of $1445/$1688) around $1631. To yesterday’s low, the unwind has been $63 from the high (becoming comparable to the $75 unwind in January). It seems as though there is still an appetite to buy gold, judging by the overnight rebound once more, which has supported the market at $1625. Read more...

 

Gold is gaining 0.7% this morning, as coronavirus fears continue to dominate financial markets

The gold futures contract lost 0.42% on Wednesday, as it fluctuated after retracing most of Friday’s-Monday’s rally. The daily trading range reached over 30 dollars and it shows how high short-term volatility is. Investors were buying the safe-haven asset amid coronavirus outbreak, economic slowdown fears recently. But gold has retraced a big chunk of that rally after bouncing off $1,700 mark. Read more...

Gold xauusd chart

Gold ignores US data, trades at fresh daily highs above $1,650

The XAU/USD pair continues to trade in the positive territory in the early trading hours of the American session as USD struggles to capitalize on the macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the pair was up 0.82% on the day at $1,653.

Risk aversion and USD weakness drive gold's action

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate for the annualized GDP growth in the fourth quarter stayed unchanged at 2.1% as expected on Thursday. Additionally, the US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders in January declined by 0.2% to better analysts' estimate for a decrease of 1.5%. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1642.54
Today Daily Change 6.31
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1636.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1592.16
Daily SMA50 1560.88
Daily SMA100 1519.4
Daily SMA200 1479.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1655.06
Previous Daily Low 1624.96
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1643.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1636.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1622.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1608.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 1592.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 1652.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 1668.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 1682.64

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

