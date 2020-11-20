Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD falls through long-term support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempts a tepid bounce above $1860, not out of the woods yet

The recovery in gold (XAU/USD) from weekly lows of $1852.80 has regained traction in the Asian trades this Friday, as the sentiment on the global markets remains sour amid stimulus concerns and growing covid fears.

The ultimate safe-haven, gold, is benefiting from a risk-off environment induced by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s abrupt call to end most of the covid crisis-response programs the Fed deemed vital to keeping the economy stable.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1867.69 Today Daily Change 0.95 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 1866.74 Trends Daily SMA20 1890.76 Daily SMA50 1901.22 Daily SMA100 1908.78 Daily SMA200 1792.47 Levels Previous Daily High 1874.12 Previous Daily Low 1852.8 Previous Weekly High 1965.58 Previous Weekly Low 1850.56 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.94 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1865.98 Daily Pivot Point S1 1854.99 Daily Pivot Point S2 1843.23 Daily Pivot Point S3 1833.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 1876.31 Daily Pivot Point R2 1885.87 Daily Pivot Point R3 1897.63

China leaves rates unchanged, gold falls through long-term support

Gold's unimpressive price action continues, despite the positive news from Washington DC. Having dropped to $1850.00 overnight, it could not recover all of those losses as the fiscal talk headlines hit the wires. It finished the session 0.35% lower at $1866.00 an ounce.

Gold has now broken trendline support at $1871.00 an ounce, that extends back to April. The daily close below this level is a negative technical development. Gold has initial support at $1850.00 an ounce, but the technical picture suggests losses have the potential to extend all the way to its 200-DMA, today at $1794.00 an ounce. Resistance is at today at $1874.00 an ounce, followed by $1900.00 an ounce.

Read more ...