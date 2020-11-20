Gold off lows, but on track for the fifth straight daily decline.

Likely end to Fed’s virus response program weighs on the risk tone.

All eyes on stimulus chatter and US covid statistics.

The recovery in gold (XAU/USD) from weekly lows of $1852.80 has regained traction in the Asian trades this Friday, as the sentiment on the global markets remains sour amid stimulus concerns and growing covid fears.

The ultimate safe-haven, gold, is benefiting from a risk-off environment induced by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s abrupt call to end most of the covid crisis-response programs the Fed deemed vital to keeping the economy stable.

The US dollar index nurses overnight losses amid rising coronavirus restrictions and concerns over the economic recovery amid a lack of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The signs of life in gold can be also attributed to the sell-off in the Treasury yields across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yields down nearly 4% to trade around 0.820%.

The yellow metal extended its previous declines on Thursday and hit fresh weekly lows just above the critical $1850 support after the sentiment improved on hopes of the revival in the US fiscal stimulus talks and promising vaccine results.

Next of relevance for the precious metal remains the chatter around fiscal stimulus talks and covid stats for fresh trading impetus. In the meantime, gold will remain at the mercy of the risk trends and US dollar dynamics.

Gold Technical levels

Immediate resistance awaits at the $1874 Thursday high, above which the bulls will gear up for a test of critical $1890 (21-DMA). To the downside, $1850/49, the September month low and November 9 low, remains at risk. Sellers will then target the $1800 mark.

Gold: Additional levels

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1865.05 Today Daily Change -1.69 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1866.74 Trends Daily SMA20 1890.76 Daily SMA50 1901.22 Daily SMA100 1908.78 Daily SMA200 1792.47 Levels Previous Daily High 1874.12 Previous Daily Low 1852.8 Previous Weekly High 1965.58 Previous Weekly Low 1850.56 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.94 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1865.98 Daily Pivot Point S1 1854.99 Daily Pivot Point S2 1843.23 Daily Pivot Point S3 1833.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 1876.31 Daily Pivot Point R2 1885.87 Daily Pivot Point R3 1897.63



