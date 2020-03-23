Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to benefit from recent risk aversion

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure below weekly falling trendline

With the broad US dollar strength in place, GBP/USD drops 0.60% to 1.1550 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair extends its U-turn from the one-week-old falling trend line, which in turn signals the revisit to the monthly low near 1.1410. Should there be a further downside past-1.1410, also breaking below 1.1400 round-figure, the bears might extend the journey towards 1.1100 area.

However, nearly oversold RSI conditions seem to challenge the bears and hence buyers can take entry on the break of the trend line resistance, currently near 1.1885.

Gold fails to benefit from recent risk aversion, slips below $1,500

Gold prices drop 0.80% to $1,486, intraday low near $1,483, after the fresh risk-off in the markets amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The latest catalysts come from the US where policymakers keep failing to announce the much-awaited stimulus while the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers are on a spike.

The US Senate members fail to pass onto the much-awaited COVID-19 Bill during the first round of voting. The opposition Democrats are indicating further revision to the ruling Republicans, which in turn could delay the rolling out of the much-awaited stimulus.

