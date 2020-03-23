Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to benefit from recent risk aversion

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure below weekly falling trendline
With the broad US dollar strength in place, GBP/USD drops 0.60% to 1.1550 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair extends its U-turn from the one-week-old falling trend line, which in turn signals the revisit to the monthly low near 1.1410. Should there be a further downside past-1.1410, also breaking below 1.1400 round-figure, the bears might extend the journey towards 1.1100 area.
However, nearly oversold RSI conditions seem to challenge the bears and hence buyers can take entry on the break of the trend line resistance, currently near 1.1885.
Gold fails to benefit from recent risk aversion, slips below $1,500
Gold prices drop 0.80% to $1,486, intraday low near $1,483, after the fresh risk-off in the markets amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The latest catalysts come from the US where policymakers keep failing to announce the much-awaited stimulus while the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers are on a spike.
The US Senate members fail to pass onto the much-awaited COVID-19 Bill during the first round of voting. The opposition Democrats are indicating further revision to the ruling Republicans, which in turn could delay the rolling out of the much-awaited stimulus.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1495.74
|Today Daily Change
|-3.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1499.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1596.02
|Daily SMA50
|1582.85
|Daily SMA100
|1535.3
|Daily SMA200
|1503.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1516.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1455.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1493.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1464.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1429.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1403.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1524.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1550.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1585.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY under pressure near 110.50 as risk-off seeps in
USD/JPY struggles to hold the earlier recovery. While the broad US dollar strength could be considered as the catalyst for the pair’s initial run-up, Japanese traders’ return after Friday’s off might have contributed to the latest downside.
AUD/USD dropped over 100 pips as Asia kicks into risk-off
AUD/USD reversing the opening bid and drops over 100 pips.The pair is trading over 1.70% down as the commodity complex continues to bleed and suffer the economic impact of nations on economic lockdown pertaining o the virus.
Australian stocks slip to 8-year low as S&P 500 futures hit limit down
Stock markets are again bleeding with investors seeking shelter in cash amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led global recession. S&P/ASX 200 fell to A$ 4,413 early Monday to hit the lowest level in eight years
Gold: Trapped in descending triangle amid risk-off
Gold is being squeezed in a triangle pattern amid recession fears and risk aversion. The yellow metal is struggling to shine amid fresh risk-off in the markets with prices trapped in a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.