Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD erases gains despite dollar’s weakness

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD boosted amid weaker USD, eyes retest of $1850s
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have rallied into the low $1840s on Thursday amid further USD weakness, with the precious metal recovering from a bout of post-US equity cash open weakness that saw prices drop into the low $1820s at worst levels. As the spot FX market close approaches at 22:00GMT, gold trades with gains of roughly 0.6% or slightly over $10.
A combination of the usual themes (US fiscal stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism and expectations for a strong global recovery in 2021) have kept USD on the back foot on Thursday, pushing the Dollar Index to lows around 90.50.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|24.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.05
|Daily SMA50
|24.05
|Daily SMA100
|24.89
|Daily SMA200
|20.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.33
|Previous Daily Low
|23.55
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.34
|Previous Monthly High
|26.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.16
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases gains despite dollar’s weakness
Gold pulled back from weekly highs and dropped to $1823/oz, reaching a fresh daily low. It then rebounded, and as of writing, it trades at $1830, around the same level it closed on Wednesday. The rally in XAU/USD from multi-month lows appears to be losing strength even as the US dollar tumbles across the board. The DXY dropped to 90.48, the lowest level in two years.
The area around $1845, slightly below the $1850 level that was a key support prior to the sell-off to $1765, capped the upside. The band $1845/50 is a key resistance that if broken, should clear the way to more gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to grind higher
AUD/USD trades around 0.7450, a fresh 2020 high as investors keep selling the greenback. Mixed US data failed to impress ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY: Bearish bias across Monthly, Weekly charts
USD/JPY trapped between daily support and resistance against bearish backdrop. Yen is under pressure across the longer-term time frames and is trending within a weekly channel to the downside.
Gold fades upside momentum towards $1,850 amid mixed catalysts
Gold prices ease from $1,842.36 as risk-on dwindles. The yellow metal rose to the nine-day high the previous day as the US dollar weakness, coupled with the market optimism, favored the bulls.
WTI bulls ignore downbeat comments from Russia’s Novak, eye $46.00
WTI wavers near the upper end of one-week-old bullish flag. The black gold remains positive on a daily basis while taking rounds to the November month’s high, also the highest since March. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness favor the commodities, US employment data awaited.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!