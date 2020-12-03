Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD boosted amid weaker USD, eyes retest of $1850s

By Joel Frank
  • Spot gold prices are up 0.6% going into the Thursday FX close and trading in the low $1840s.
  • Broad USD weakness has given fresh impetus for precious metals bulls.

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have rallied into the low $1840s on Thursday amid further USD weakness, with the precious metal recovering from a bout of post-US equity cash open weakness that saw prices drop into the low $1820s at worst levels. As the spot FX market close approaches at 22:00GMT, gold trades with gains of roughly 0.6% or slightly over $10.

USD slide gives precious metals bulls fresh impetus

A combination of the usual themes (US fiscal stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism and expectations for a strong global recovery in 2021) have kept USD on the back foot on Thursday, pushing the Dollar Index to lows around 90.50.

The above combination of themes, which have contributed to risk-on flows and outperformance in risk assets this week, could arguably be seen as a negative for gold prices. However, one could also argue that with inflation expected to pick up in 2021 (amid the strong global recovery), that means that real interest rates are likely to remain subdued (the Fed are, after all, not going to be raising rates anytime soon). A low real rate environment against the backdrop of the massive expansion of money supply that has already occurred in 2020 is likely to continue to support precious metals going forward, or so the bulls argue.

Back to the theme of vaccines; XAU/USD saw fleeting upside in wake of a somewhat concerning update from Pfizer regarding the logistics of their vaccine rollout; the pharmaceutical giant announced that it now expects to ship half of the doses it had originally planned in 2020 after discovering raw materials in early production that failed to live up to its standards. But commentators noted that while the news is disappointing for those in vulnerable groups in the UK and US who had hoped to be vaccinated before the year’s end and will now miss out, Pfizer is still set to deliver 1B doses in 2021, thus the path towards herd-immunity has not yet taken a material hit. Further logistical problems that result in severe delays in 2021 are likely to have a much larger impact on markets, and would likely be positive for gold.

XAU/USD looking to test bottom of late-September to early-November range

With XAU/USD prices having bounced nicely at the $1766 18 May high and staged a nice comeback in recent days, a test of resistance around $1850 is looking likely soon. $1850 roughly lines up with the 24 and 28 September and 9 November lows, which arguably sit at the bottom of an $1850-$1930ish range that gold spent most of the late-September to early-November period within.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1840.66
Today Daily Change 12.26
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 1828.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1855.68
Daily SMA50 1880.4
Daily SMA100 1910.27
Daily SMA200 1801.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1832.52
Previous Daily Low 1807.55
Previous Weekly High 1876.14
Previous Weekly Low 1774.4
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1822.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1817.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1813.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1797.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1838.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1847.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1863.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

