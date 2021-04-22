Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure
On a day where stocks have fallen and the US dollar has risen, the precious metals are under pressure again. The following is an analysis of the intermarkets affecting the value of gold on Thursday and illustrates the importance of XAU/USD hourly structure at this juncture.
First and foremost, the dollar has risen on a day where the stock markets have seen traders hitting the bid.
Gold analysis: Fails to reach 1,800.00
The yellow metal made two attempts to reach the resistance of the 1,800.00 level. Both of them failed. On Thursday, the rate was declining, as by the middle of the day's European trading hours, the rate had almost reached the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages.
If the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages provide enough support, the commodity price could reach higher and make another attempt to pass the 1,800.00 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
