Gold
The yellow metal made two attempts to reach the resistance of the 1,800.00 level. Both of them failed. On Thursday, the rate was declining, as by the middle of the day's European trading hours, the rate had almost reached the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages.
If the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages provide enough support, the commodity price could reach higher and make another attempt to pass the 1,800.00 level.
On the other hand, a failure of the SMAs could result in a decline to the 1,765.00 level, which provided support on April 20.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.