Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off lows, upside seems limited

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD: Downside appears more compelling below 200-DMA, US GDP eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) fell as low as $1831 on Wednesday but recovered some ground, finishing the day down nearly $15. Gold traders were unimpressed by the Fed’s status-quo, as the central bank appeared less dovish than expected. Further, uncertainty over the US stimulus plan and the relentless covid surge added to the Fed-led pessimism and lifted the haven demand for the US dollar. Gold tumbled alongside Wall Street stocks amid broad US dollar strength.
Markets look forward to the US Q4 advance GDP and weekly jobless claims for a clear direction in the metal. Joseph Trevisani, FXStreet’s Senior, noted: “Annualized GDP in the fourth quarter expected to be 3.9% in the Reuters Survey. Dow Jones poll predicts 4.5%, Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast at 7.5%.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off lows, upside seems limited
Gold recovered a major part of its intraday losses and has now moved to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1843-44 region.
The prevalent risk-off mood extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal and helped limit the early slide. This, along with a modest US dollar pullback from highs, provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold: Global demand hit 11-year low in 2020 amid covid crisis – WGC
Demand for gold globally slumped to an 11-year in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a dip in jewelry sales and central banks buying, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in its latest quarterly report released Thursday.
Key takeaways: “Global demand for gold fell to 3,759.6 tonnes last year, down 14% from 2019 and the first year below 4,000 tonnes since 2009.” “The year ended on a weak note, with demand over October to December at 783.4 tonnes, down 28% year-on-year and the lowest of any quarter since 2008.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1840.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1870.71
|Daily SMA50
|1857.49
|Daily SMA100
|1880.14
|Daily SMA200
|1849.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1853.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1839.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1830.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1808.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1852.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.05
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: US GDP set to show slower growth, markets set to rock
The US is expected to report a 3.9% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a slower recovery. Markets are on the back foot ahead of the all-important publication. US jobless claims are eyed.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD
A broad-based USD strength prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The prevalent risk-off mood could help limit the downside for the safe-haven metal. Investors now look forward to the US Q4 GDP report for some meaningful impetus.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.