Gold Price News and Forecast: Funneling down to short-term triangle break

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold traders concentrate more on geopolitical risks than trade headlines

Gold prices begin the week on a positive side while taking the bids to $1,478.60 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, traders seem to pay a little heed to US President Donald Trump’s trade positive comments while paying more attention to geopolitical concerns surrounding the US, China, North Korea and the Middle East.

The US President Donald Trump’s optimism surrounding the US-China phase-one failed to please traders as China’s President Xi Jinping responded with a cold heart while disliking the US interference in the internal matters.

Gold Technical Analysis: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold prices take the bids to $1,479.75 by the press time of early Monday. The bullion is heading towards the break of short-term symmetrical triangle amid a bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).

However, a sustained break of $1,480.60 is what buyers will look for ahead of targeting the monthly top near $1,487.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1481.08
Today Daily Change 3.42
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1477.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.83
Daily SMA50 1477.4
Daily SMA100 1492.04
Daily SMA200 1413.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.96
Previous Daily Low 1476
Previous Weekly High 1481.7
Previous Weekly Low 1470.7
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1475.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1473.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 1470.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1480.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

