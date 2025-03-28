Gold surges to fresh all-time high as safe-haven demand rises ahead of Trump’s auto tariff deadline.

Despite core PCE uptick, Fed’s Daly sees two cuts in 2025; market now pricing in 73.5 bps of easing.

DXY weakens, US yields slide, and global tensions mount as Canada and EU prep retaliation plans.

Gold price rallied sharply on Friday, hitting a new record high of $3,086 amid uncertainty over US trade policy, alongside an uptick in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. After this, traders seem confident that the Fed will cut rates twice in 2025. The XAU/USD trades at 3079, up 0.79%.

The market mood is pessimistic as traders brace for April 2, the so-called “Liberation Day” by US President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order applying 25% tariffs on all cars imported to the US. This triggered reactions worldwide, primarily in Canada and the European Union (EU), which has begun preparing to retaliate against this measure.

In the meantime, the Greenback remains battered and is set to finish the week with losses of 0.11%, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), which underpins the prices of precious metals. US yields are also dropping as investors seeking safety piled into Bullion and the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The US economic calendar revealed that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in February was mostly aligned with forecasts, while the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey in March deteriorated further.

Aside from this, San Francisco Fed Mary Daly stated that she foresees two rate cuts in 2025, adding recently that she is focused 100% on inflation due to progress being flat.

Meanwhile, money markets have priced in 73.5 basis points of Fed easing in 2025, jumping ten basis points from the previous day, according to Prime Market Terminal interest rate probabilities.

Source: Prime Market Terminal

Next week, the US economic docket will feature the April 2 Trump tariff announcement, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for March, JOLTS Job Openings and Nonfarm Payrolls.

Daily digest market movers: Gold prices set to challenge $3,100 in the short term

The US 10-year T-note yield is plummeting, down ten basis points at 4.259%. US real yields edge down seven and a half bps to 1.887%, according to US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yields.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index held steady at 2.5% YoY in February, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, rose 2.8% YoY, up slightly from the upwardly revised 2.7% in the previous month. While largely maintaining the status quo, these readings indicate that inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index dipped from a preliminary 57.9 to 57.0, as US households grew more pessimistic.

One-year inflation expectations climbed to 5%, while five-year expectations rose from 3.9% to 4.1%, reflecting rising consumer concerns over future price pressures.

XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price rallies past $3,050, eyes on $3,100

Gold’s rally continues with the yellow metal poised to hit a record high of $3,086, clearing the path to challenge $3,100. Momentum suggests that Bullion prices seem poised to extend their gains, past the latter, with the psychological $3,150 and $3,200 exposed if cleared.

Due to the aggressiveness of the uptrend, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned overbought, exceeding 70. Nevertheless, the most extreme reading would be 80 as of the time of writing. Conversely, if the XAU/USD drops below March’s high of $3,057, this could exacerbate a pullback toward $3,000.