Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,760 following sharp decline on US jobs data

- XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in American session.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in July.
- Additional losses are likely with a daily close below 100-day SMA.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways near $1,800, the XAU/USD fell sharply in the early American session and was last seen trading at its lowest level since early July at $1,174, losing 1.7% on a daily basis.
Renewed USD strength following the impressive July jobs report from the US seems to be weighing heavily on XAU/USD on Friday.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 943,000 in July, compared to analysts' estimate of 870,000. Moreover, June's increase got revised up to 938,000 from 850,000 and the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.
Reflecting the positive impact of the NFP data on the greenback, the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in more than a week and was last seen gaining 0.38% on the day at 92.61.
Commenting on the data, "with these figures, has the US economy made "substantial further progress? That is the term the all-powerful Federal Reserve set for withdrawing stimulus. The answer seems to be positive," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "Prospects of fewer dollars printed mean a stronger greenback, while the specter of rate hikes gives investors a cause for a pause when coming to stocks."
Gold technical outlook
With this recent decline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart dropped below 40 but continues to stay above 30, suggesting that there is more room on the downside before XAU/USD become technically oversold. Furthermore, the pair remains on track to close below the 100-day SMA for the first time since mid-June, reaffirming the bearish shift in the near-term technical outlook.
On the downside, the initial resistance is located at $1,760 (static level). Below that level, the next target could be seen at $1,750 (June 29 low).
Resistances, on the other hand, are located at $1,800 (psychological level), $1,805 (100-day SMA) and $1,820 (200-day SMA).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1776.59
|Today Daily Change
|-27.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|1804.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1810.7
|Daily SMA50
|1821.78
|Daily SMA100
|1804.16
|Daily SMA200
|1819.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1814.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1797.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1832.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|1792.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1804.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1808.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1779.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1813.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1830.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
