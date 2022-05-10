Gold Price rebounds from near $1,850. As FXStreet’s Dhwanie Mehta notes, XAU/USD could run into offers near $1,880 on road to recovery.
Falling trendline breakout could offer legs to XAU/USD rebound
“It remains to be seen if the recovery in Gold Price has legs, as the dollar could regain its safe-haven status if risk-aversion returns on the disappointing German ZEW survey. A sharp dip in the ZEW gauge could likely hint at an incoming recession in the old continent.”
“A slew of speeches from the Fed policymakers and US President Joe Biden will be closely followed for fresh USD valuations, eventually impacting Gold Price. US Treasury Secretary is also due to testify on the FSR later this Tuesday.”
“Gold has yielded an upside break from the falling trendline resistance at $1,861 on a four-hourly candlestick closing basis. This suggests that the renewed upside could have legs, with the next bullish target seen at around $1,872. A firm break above the latter will call for a test of the downward-pointing 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,876. The 50-SMA at $1,880 will be the level to beat for gold bulls should the recovery momentum continue.”
“If sellers return, then the immediate downside target is seen at the previous day’s low of $1,852, below which the psychological $1,850 level. A fresh downswing will be initiated on a sustained move below the latter, opening floors towards the critical $1,835 demand area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches towards 1.0600 ahead of Germany ZEW
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0600 on a rebound in risk sentiment. The US dollar is easing amid a recovery in the global stocks and the Treasury yields. Traders await the German ZEW survey and Fedspeaks for fresh impetus. Biden and Yellen are also due to speak this Tuesday.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2350 amid risk recovery
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2400, snapping a three-day downtrend from near two-year lows. Bears take a breather as the US dollar extends the corrective mode lower amid an improving market mood. Brexit and growth concerns, however, continue to linger.
Gold rebounds to near $1,865 as DXY weakens on risk-on impulse
Gold Price bounced back sharply after hitting a low of $1,851.80 on Monday. The precious metal has become more precious as a rebound in the positive market sentiment has trimmed the US dollar index (DXY)’s safe-haven appeal.
Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a massive top reversal pattern on the three-day chart. The recent crash is a taste of things to come for the massively inflated market value for AXS.
AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings
AMC saw fresh signs of life in Monday’s post-market trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings report, which outpaced market expectations.