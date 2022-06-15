- Gold gained traction on Wednesday and snapped a two-day losing streak to a near one-month low.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and extended some support to the metal.
- Hawkish Fed expectations might cap gains for the XAUUSD ahead of the key central bank event risk.
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and for now, has snapped a two-day losing streak to a near one-month low, around the $1,805 region touched the previous day. The XAUUSD built on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the $1,826 region in the last hour.
Retreating US Treasury bond yields prompted traders to take some profits off their US dollar bullish bets, especially after the recent strong bullish run to a two-decade high. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompt some short-covering around the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, the attempted recovery move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and remains capped amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation, which surged to a four-decade high in May. In fact, Fed fund futures indicate rising odds of a 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of a two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday and another 75 bps hike in July. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD, which, in turn, might cap gains for the non-yielding gold.
Hence, the focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, due later during the US session. A 75 bps Fed rate hike move would be the biggest since 1994 and send shockwaves across asset classes, boosting the USD and lending some support to gold prices. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US monthly Retail Sales figures, though any immediate market reaction is more likely to be short-lived.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1825.04
|Today Daily Change
|16.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|1808.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1846.82
|Daily SMA50
|1879.56
|Daily SMA100
|1889.7
|Daily SMA200
|1842.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1831.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1805.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1825.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1815.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1821.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1798.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1771.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1825.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1841.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1851.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0500 after ECB calls unscheduled meeting
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, extending the bounce after ECB called for an unscheduled Governing Council meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in bond markets. The US dollar loses additional ground amid a better mood. Lagarde, Fed awaited as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2050 as USD wilts ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stages a solid comeback above 1.2050 amid a risk-on mood and broad USD retreat. Investors reposition ahead of the Fed and BOE event risks. The Fed is now seen hiking rates by 75 bps at its policy meeting on Wednesday.
Gold Price recovery seeks validation from $1,820 ahead of ECB, Fed
Gold Price rebounds from monthly low as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict amid a sluggish session during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The precious metal recently picks up bids to $1,816, reversing the pullback from the intraday high surrounding $1,820
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!