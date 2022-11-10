Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD retreats from $1,700 as DXY turns subdued, US Inflation a key event ahead

- Gold price has rebounded from $1,702.00 as yields are continuously facing downside pressure.
- Rising anticipation for a slowdown in Fed’s policy tightening measures has kept US yields on tenterhooks.
- A slowdown in consumer spending and gasoline prices may trim the US inflation figures.
Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed fresh demand from around $1,702.00 in the Tokyo session as the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance. The DXY is striving for a break above the intraday hurdle of 110.40. The precious metal has picked bids as the risk profile has turned mildly positive amid a sheer decline in the returns from US government bonds.
Rising anticipation for a slowdown in policy tightening measures by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has dragged the 10-year US Treasury yields below 4.09%. S&P500 futures have attempted recovery in Tokyo after a sell-off on Wednesday. Volatility ahead of the US mid-term elections outcome, and the announcement of a mass lay-off of employees at Facebook now punished the US 500-stock basket.
Now, investors are keeping an eye on the US inflation data-the show-stopper event. A decline in consumer spending in the third quarter of CY2022 and a significant fall in gasoline prices are pointing to a downside in the inflation figures. The headline inflation could trim to 8.0% while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) could drop a little lower by 10 bps to 6.5%.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold price is oscillating in a range of $1,702.10-1,722.40 after a sheer upside move. The precious metal is still holding the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,698.40, which signals that the upside is intact.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 after remaining in the bullish range, which indicates that the upside momentum has exhausted but that doesn’t warrant a bearish reversal.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1708.44
|Today Daily Change
|3.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1704.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1656.13
|Daily SMA50
|1673.51
|Daily SMA100
|1716.29
|Daily SMA200
|1803.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1722.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1702.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1709.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1714.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1676.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1717.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1737.41
