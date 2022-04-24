Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD auctions above $1,930, eyes a test of $1,900 on likely hawkish Fed

On an hourly scale, XAU/USD is oscillating around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from March 29 low at $1,890.21 to last week’s high at $1,998.43) at $1,931.56. The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,938.20 and $1,944.56 respectively are scaling lower, which adds to the downside filters. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a fresh bearish impulsive wave ahead.

Fed chair Jerome Powell in his testimony at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting on Thursday mentioned a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike on the cards. This has bolstered the possibility of an event of a jumbo rate hike announcement by the Fed in May monetary policy . Also, Fed’s Powell reported that multi-decade high inflation in the US economy is demanding a quick pace for interest rate elevation, which states that investors should brace for more than one 50 bps rate hike announcement by the Fed this year. Also, the risk-aversion theme in the market is underpinning the greenback against the precious metal.

Gold (XAU/USD) is displaying a mild positive move in the early Tokyo session after a bearish Friday as the market is attracting volatility in a likely prolonged hawkish environment. The precious metal is drifting lower after failing to reclaim the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 last week as the market participants are bracing faster-than-expected pace to be adopted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reverse back to the neutral rates .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.