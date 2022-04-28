Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD advances towards $1,900 as DXY steadies, Michigan CSI eyed

- Gold Price is facing barricades near the $1,890.21-1,895.15 range and 20-EMA.
- The DXY is driving higher on an adrenaline rush from uncertainty over the rate decision by the Fed.
- Apart from the interest rate decision, balance sheet reduction and further guidance will be in focus.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) has rebounded sharply after hitting a low of $1,872.22 on Thursday. The rebound in the gold prices looks very confident, which claims the availability of responsive buyers who found the precious metal a value bet near the $1,870s area and paddle the bright metal prices to the upside. However, the precious metal is still inside the woods as it has not established above the psychological resistance of $1,900 yet and may get considered as a pullback, not a reversal as fundamentals are still unfavorable.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is witnessing a minor pause after hitting a high of 103.93 in the Asian session but the overall structure is still promising. The DXY has delivered a six-day winning streak and is likely to advance further despite weak US economic data. The annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers have delivered a poor performance after printing at -1.4% against the forecasts of 1.1% and the prior print of 6.8%. Also, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) has landed at 5.2% in mid the expectations and the previous figure of 5.4% and 5% respectively.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to enjoy robust investment demand this year – Commerzbank
Well, the real catalyst which is driving the DXY and barricading the gold prices in a broader context is the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced next week. An interest rate elevation by 50 basis points (bps) is expected to be announced by Fed chair Jerome Powell as signaled in his testimony at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting. It would be interesting to see the dictation from Fed policymakers on the balance sheet reduction as liquidity contraction from the economy is the real agenda. Also, the roadmap dictating reversion to neutral rates will be keenly watched by the market participants.
In today’s session, investors will eye on the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), which is likely to land at 62 against the prior print of 65.7.
Gold technical analysis
On a four-hour scale, XAU/USD is bid around the supply zone placed in a narrow range of $1,890.21-1,895.15. The asset is facing barricades near the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,898.10. While the downward trending 50-EMA at $1,917.90 is still advocating bears. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting a range shift from 20.00-40.00 to 40.00-60.00, which could signal a short-lived reversal.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1894.72
|Today Daily Change
|8.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1885.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1939.38
|Daily SMA50
|1937.68
|Daily SMA100
|1874.84
|Daily SMA200
|1832.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1907.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1998.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|1926.71
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1891.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1897.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1865.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1850.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1901.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1917.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD records a fresh two-month low but jumps towards 0.7100s as Australian PPI looms
AUD/USD is losing some ground after on Wednesday, AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD bears pile into critical monthly territory, but is parity a reality just now?
EUR/USD remains in the red despite a pick-up in global shares. The single currency is taking some of the brunt due to the volatility in the forex space following the Bank of Japan's dovish announcements and a subsequent dash for the US dollar.
Gold advances towards $1,900 as DXY steadies, Michigan CSI eyed
Gold Price has rebounded sharply after hitting a low of $1,872.22 on Thursday. The rebound in the gold prices looks very confident, which claims the availability of responsive buyers who found the precious metal a value bet near the $1,870s area.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.