Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance

- Gold price is juggling in a limited territory amid lackluster DXY.
- The precious metal has underperformed against risk-perceived currencies amid firmer yields.
- Solid bets for a hawkish Fed policy have kept the 10-year US yields above 4%.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin the yellow metal.
S&P500 has delivered back-to-back bullish trading sessions as the quarterly earnings season has kicked off. Apart from that, risk-perceived currencies have also capitalized on every pullback. The US dollar index (DXY) has logged losses and is hovering around 112.00. The mighty DXY is expected to surrender the 112.00 support further.
The catalyst which is restricting a reversal in the gold prices is the firmer yields that have not surrendered their elevated levels. The 10-year US Treasury yields are holding above the critical hurdle of 4% as the odds for a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are extremely solid. As per the CME FedWatch tool, chances of an increment in the interest rates by 75 bps consecutively for the fourth time stand at around 95%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold prices are auctioning in a symmetrical triangle on an hourly scale as volatility has contracted amid the absence of a trigger in the economic calendar. The downward-sloping trendline is placed from Thursday’s high at $1,682.53 while the upward-sloping trendline is plotted from Friday’s low at $1,640.23.
The precious metal is overlapping with the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,652.30, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates the unavailability of a potential trigger.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1652.2
|Today Daily Change
|2.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1650.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1670.36
|Daily SMA50
|1708.42
|Daily SMA100
|1748.03
|Daily SMA200
|1817.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1668.53
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1659.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1653.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1639.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1629.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1615.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1664.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1689.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD unable to find enough demand to storm higher
The AUD/USD pair keeps struggling to clear the 0.6300 level while trading below a Fibonacci resistance at 0.6345. US Dollar’s demand was subdued amid mixed US data and the better tone of global equities.
EUR/USD fading momentum ahead of EU inflation data
Tepid European data prevented EUR/USD from advancing, despite the absent dollar’s demand. EUR/USD keeps consolidating weekly gains around 0.9850 ahead of EU inflation figures.
Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance
XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.