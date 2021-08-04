Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns neutral as bulls fail to reclaim 200-day SMA

- Gold reversed its direction after rising above $1,830 on Wednesday.
- Renewed USD strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
- Gold's key technical levels remain intact despite sharp fluctuations.
After moving up and down in a relatively narrow range above $1,800 and closing flat on Monday and Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair gained traction and jumped to a daily high above $1,830. However, the renewed USD strength forced the pair to reverse its direction during the American trading hours. As of writing, gold was virtually unchanged on the day at $1,810.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 330,000 in July. With this print falling short of the market expectation for an increase of 695,000, the USD came under selling pressure. Reflecting the broad-based USD weakness, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to a daily low of 91.90.
Other data from the US revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at an unprecedented pace in July. The ISM Services PMI climbed to a new series-high of 64.1 from 60.1 in June. This reading beat analysts' estimate of 60.4 and helped the USD limit its losses.
More importantly, hawkish comments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida provided a strong boost to the greenback and weighed heavily on XAU/USD.
While speaking at an online event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Clarida noted that he would support announcing a moderating in the Fed's asset purchases later this year. Regarding the rate outlook, Clarida said that he is expecting conditions for raising rates to be met by the end of 2022.
Following these comments, the DXY shot higher and touched a new weekly high of 92.30. As of writing, the index was up 0.2% at 92.25.
On Thursday, Goods Trade Balance and Initial Jobless Claims reports will be featured in the US economic docket. However, the market reaction to these data is likely to remain short-lived ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
Gold technical outlook
Despite the sharp fluctuations witnessed on Wednesday, gold's near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a slight bearish bias given the fact that buyers failed to hold the price above the 200-day SMA. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart continues to move sideways near 50, confirming the pair's indecisiveness.
On the upside, the 200-day SMA continues to act as dynamic resistance around $1,820. In case gold manages to make a daily close above that level, the next hurdle could be seen at $1,830 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the April-June uptrend) ahead of $1,835 (July 15 high).
$1,810 (20-day SMA) aligns as interim support before the critical $1,800 level, where the 100-day SMA and the Fibonacci 50% retracement meets, and $1,790 (July 23 low, static level).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1811.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1810.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1810.2
|Daily SMA50
|1825.32
|Daily SMA100
|1802.76
|Daily SMA200
|1819.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1807.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1832.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|1792.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1810.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1812.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1806.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1803.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1798.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1814.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1818.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1822.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off the highs after ISM beat
EUR/USD is retreating from the highs near 1.19 after the ISM Services PMI smashed estimates with 64.1 points. Earlier, the pair advanced in response to the weak ADP Nonfarm Payrolls. The Fed's Richard Clarida said he sees risks to his outlook to the upside.
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3930 but holding onto most gains The ISM Services PMI beat estimates while the ADP jobs report missed. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision and cheering the UK's progress against covid.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report
Gold caught some bids during the early North American session amid renewed USD selling bias. Disappointing ADP report reaffirmed dovish Fed expectations and provided an additional boost. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some additional support to the safe-haven metal.
Shiba Inu investors pressure Robinhood to list SHIB despite recent price slump
Shiba Inu is holding its ground despite the drop in altcoin prices. The growing popularity of the crypto may not be enough to prevent a downtrend in SHIB price.
Apple: Double top still in place but not triggered
Apple stock pout in a pretty solid day on Tuesday closing up 1.3% at $147.36. The markets were a little shaky early on with big tech FAANG names all suffering but the market rallied as the day wore on.