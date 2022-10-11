“The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales data for September. Ahead of the weekend, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Survey for October will be watched closely by market participants, especially the 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation component, which declined to 2.7% in September from 2.9% in August. Another decline in this data could cause the USD to come under selling pressure and vice versa.”

“The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to rise to 8.5% on a yearly basis in September from 8.3% in August. Investors are likely to put more weight on the core figure and a print above 6.5% could fuel another leg higher in yields. On the other hand, an unexpected decline in core inflation should help XAU/USD gather bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the initial market reaction could fade unless it influences the market pricing of the next Feed action in a significant way.”

Gold ended up closing the second straight week in positive territory. September inflation data from the US could trigger a significant market reaction and help the precious metal determine its next direction , FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.