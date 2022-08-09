- Gold regains positive traction on Tuesday and climbs to a fresh multi-week high.
- The USD edges lower for the second straight day and offers support to the metal.
- Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations could cap gains ahead of the US CPI report on Wednesday.
Gold attracts some dip-buying near the $1,783 area on Tuesday and climbs to a five-week high during the early North American session.
Bulls now await sustained strength beyond the $1,800 mark amid modest US dollar weakness, which tends to underpin the dollar-denominated commodity. The New York Fed's monthly survey on Monday showed that the outlook for US inflation fell sharply in July. This, in turn, suggests that inflation in the US may have peaked last month, which turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the buck for the second straight day.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood offers additional support to the safe-haven gold. The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic downturn. Furthermore, the US-China tensions over Taiwan keep investors on edge. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which further benefits the precious metal, though hawkish Fed expectations could cap any further gains.
Against the backdrop of the recent hawkish remarks by several FOMC officials, Friday's upbeat US jobs data fueled speculations that the Fed would retain its aggressive policy tightening path. In fact, the current market pricing points to a 70% chance for a larger, 75 bps Fed rate hike move at the September meeting. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, could cap the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. The US CPI report would provide fresh clues about the Fed's policy outlook, which should influence the USD and gold prices in the near term. This, in turn, warrants caution before positioning for any further gains amid absent relevant market-moving US economic data on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1797.25
|Today Daily Change
|8.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1789.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1739.56
|Daily SMA50
|1787.64
|Daily SMA100
|1843.51
|Daily SMA200
|1841.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1776.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1802.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1814.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
