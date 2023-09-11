Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to snap recent losses, trades around $1,920

- Gold price trades sideways amid US Dollar (USD) retreats.
- Improved US Treasury yields could exert downward pressure on the price of Gold.
- China’s disinflationary pressures influenced the yellow metal.
Gold price trades around $1,920 a troy ounce during the early trading hours in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal struggles to hold ground near the previous weekly close, experiencing minor support due to the retreating in the US Dollar (USD).
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against six other major currencies, is presently trading around 104.80 slightly below its peak since April. However, US Treasury yields rose, which could exert pressure on the price of the yellow metal. The yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose to 4.29%, up by 0.52%.
The buck is expected to remain robust, buoyed by the consistent flow of positive economic data concerning the state of the US economy. As said, US Initial Jobless Claims reported a reading of 216K on the week ending September 2, below the market consensus of 234K and the previous week's revised figure of 229K.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for China in August was published on Saturday. The report indicated a year-on-year increase of 0.1%, which marked an improvement compared to the previous month's figure of -0.3%. However, it fell short of market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.2% reading. This relatively soft CPI reading suggests that disinflationary pressures persist, and this could potentially influence downward pressure on the prices of Gold.
Market participants will better understand China's economic situation through the week, including the challenges that authorities must address to implement the required monetary and fiscal measures to maintain Beijing's target of achieving 5% GDP growth this year.
Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain higher interest rates for an extended duration. Additionally, there is an anticipation that the Fed will implement a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the conclusion of the year 2023. This hawkish stance from the central bank could exert significant downward pressure on Gold prices.
Moreover, investors seek more indications from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which is due on Wednesday.
XAU/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1920.12
|Today Daily Change
|1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1918.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.98
|Daily SMA50
|1932.21
|Daily SMA100
|1950.65
|Daily SMA200
|1918.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1946.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1915.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1922.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1925.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1914.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1926.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.01
