- Gold gains positive traction on Thursday and snaps a three-day losing streak to a two-week low.
- Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and offer support to the safe-haven precious metal.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and might cap gains for the commodity.
Gold edges higher on Thursday and snaps a three-day losing streak to the $1,760 area, or a two-week low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD holds on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently placed near the daily high, just above the $1,765 level.
Growing worries about a global economic downturn continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the safe-haven gold, though a combination of factors might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets.
The US dollar hits a fresh monthly high and continues to draw support from hawkish Fed expectations, which, in turn, could act as a headwind for the dollar-denominate gold. Despite signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US, the recent hawkish remarks from several Fed officials suggest that US central bank would stick to its policy tightening path.
Even the minutes of the July 26-27 FOMC monetary policy meeting showed that most members supported more rate hikes until inflation came down substantially. This was consistent with the base case scenario for a 50 bps rate hike at the September meeting and remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which should further cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance, or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 mark favours bearish traders. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for gold prices is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up could still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly.
Traders now look forward to up-and-coming releases the US economic docket - featuring the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and by association gold. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could provide a fresh trading impetus to the metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1765.55
|Today Daily Change
|3.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1761.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1764.47
|Daily SMA50
|1778.55
|Daily SMA100
|1832.87
|Daily SMA200
|1841.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1782.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1759.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1807.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1768.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1773.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1753.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1745.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1731.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1776.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1790.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1798.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0200 as US dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0200 as risk-off flows ease and the US dollar pares gains despite weaker yields. The euro, however, remains vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks. US data awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2050 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.2050, as the US dollar retreats amid an improving risk tone, shrugging off growing recessionary fears. The UK households feel the pinch of a 40-year high inflation rate. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold sticks to modest recovery gains, upside potential seems limited
Gold gains positive traction on Thursday and snaps a three-day losing streak to a two-week low. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and offer support to the safe-haven precious metal.
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase. Ahead of nearly 25% of new listings in the last four years, insiders have capitalized on non-public information of tokens set to be listed on Coinbase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!