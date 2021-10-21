Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steady around $1,780.00 capped by high US T-bond yields

- Gold is range-trading within the $1,767-88 area awaits a fresh catalyst.
- The market sentiment is dismal due to inflation worries clouding the financial markets.
- XAU/USD: It is tilted to the upside in the short term but will face strong resistance at $1,800.00.
On Thursday, gold (XAU/USD) seesawed around $1,767-88, subject to the movement in US T-bond yields. As the Asian session begins, the non-yielding metal is barely up 0.08%, trading at $1,783.50 during the day at the time of writing. During the New York session, the market sentiment improved as the Wall Street close approached, ending with a positive mood; however, as the Asian session opened, conditions have worsened, as portrayed by falling equity futures.
Based on the abovementioned, factors like inflation, mentioned by most central bank policymakers around the globe, dented the market sentiment as it remains the main narrative for the day. Throughout the week, robust US corporate earnings kept up investors’ spirits, despite higher CPI reading like in New Zealand, which boosted the antipodean currencies against the greenback. On the softer tone was the UK inflation figure, which trailed the estimated by analysts.
The consequence of elevated prices spurred a sell-off in the bond market as bond yields rose. In the case of the US, the 10-year benchmark note rate rose to 1.68% on Thursday, the highest level since the 1.78% March high, which reflects investors confidence that the Federal Reserve will need to hike rates soon, to curb inflation. That jump in the US yield capped gold upside move in its attempt towards $1,800.00.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The 1-hour chart depicts that gold (XAU/USD) has been up and down, failing to challenge the $1,800.00 level. At press time, it is trading above the hourly moving averages (HMA’s), indicating an upside bias, but the slope of the before mentioned is flat, so the non-yielding metal is range-bound.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 52 with a downward slope, but it supports the upward trend as it remains above the 50-midline.
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers will need a break of the $1,790.00 level to challenge $1,800.00. In case of that outcome, key resistance levels would be exposed. The first one would be the September 14 swing highs around $1,808.50, followed by the September 7 swing highs around $1,827.00.
XAU/USD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.5
|Today Daily Change
|1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1782.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.69
|Daily SMA50
|1779.01
|Daily SMA100
|1793.94
|Daily SMA200
|1794.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1788.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1800.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1775.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1769.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1757.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1748.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1800.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1812.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers attack 1.1620-15 key support
EUR/USD holds lower grounds inside fortnight-old rising channel formation. The pair fades bounce off 1.1620 amid a quiet start to Friday’s Asian session. Convergence of Fibonacci retracements, channel’s support restricts immediate downside.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3800 reach fresh monthly lows at 1.3776
The British pound extends its slide below 1.3800 during the New York session, losses 0.26%, trading at 1.3788 at the time of writing. As portrayed by US stocks indices rising between 0.19% and 0.58%, the market mood has slightly improved, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, dropping 0.12%.
Gold steady around $1,780.00 capped by high US T-bond yields
On Thursday, gold seesawed around $1,767-88, subject to the movement in US T-bond yields. During the New York session, the market sentiment improved as the Wall Street close approached, ending with a positive mood.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.