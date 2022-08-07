Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stabilizes above $1,770 as focus shifts to US Inflation data

- Gold price is hovering around $1,775.00 as investors are shifting their focus toward US CPI.
- The upbeat labor market data has restored the Fed’s confidence in hiking rates sharply.
- A lower consensus for the US CPI may not trim the Fed’s extremely hawkish stance.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,771.70-1,779.76 after a sharp rebound from a downside move below $1,770.00. The precious metal is awaiting the release of the US Inflation data for fresh guidance, which is due on Wednesday.
The gold prices displayed a sheer downside on Friday after the release of the bumper US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As per the market consensus, the US job additions were seen at 250k, however, the economic data released at 528k also outperformed the prior release of 372k. Earlier, investors were trimming their expectations for the continuation of exaggerated policy tightening measures by the Federal Reserve (Fed) as the labor data was expected to turn subdued. Now, the Fed would be able to hike rates with much confidence.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to recapture the critical resistance of 107.00 after an establishment above 106.50. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen at 8.7% vs. 9.1% reported earlier. A decent slippage in US inflation will provide some relief to US households, which are facing the headwinds of soaring price pressures.
Gold technical analysis
On a four-hour scale, the gold price is declining towards the lower portion of the Rising Channel, which is placed from July 21 low at $1,681.87. While the upper portion is plotted from July 22 high at $1,739.37.
The precious metal has defended the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,765.80. Also, the bright metal is holding above the 50-EMA at $1,760.00, which signals the strength of the gold prices.
While, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the gold bulls are not holding a bullish momentum for a while.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1775.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.81
|Daily SMA50
|1788.98
|Daily SMA100
|1844.84
|Daily SMA200
|1841.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1765.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1783.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1762.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1748.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1732.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1821.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles around 0.6900, downside remains favored on hawkish Fed bets
The AUD/USD pair is likely to remain sideways around 0.6900 as investors are betting more on the extremely hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve going forward. The asset bounced back after printing a fresh weekly low on Friday at 0.6869.
EUR/USD bears are moving in with eyes on a significant downside extension
EUR/USD is flat at the start of the week following Friday's sell-off from the 1.0250s that reached a low of 1.0141. The move came from a blockbuster US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The price is starting to decelerate in the bull weekly correction.
Gold stabilizes above $1,770 as focus shifts to US Inflation data
Gold price is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,771.70-1,779.76 after a sharp rebound from a downside move below $1,770.00. The precious metal is awaiting the release of the US Inflation data for fresh guidance, which is due on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu price hints at a 150% upswing, an opportunity too good to pass up
Shiba Inu price has been hovering around a significant barrier for roughly three months with virtually no momentum to move above it. This development might be primed for a strong move but the directional bias remains unknown.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!