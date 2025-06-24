Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides below 20-day EMA as Israel-Iran call ceasefire

- Gold price is down over 1% to near $3,320 as the Israel-Iran ceasefire diminishes safe-haven demand.
- Fed Bowman supports interest rate cut in July amid growing labor market risks.
- The US Dollar sumps on Israel-Iran ceasefire and Fed Bowman’s dovish commentary.
Gold price (XAU/USD) plummets to near $3,320 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The yellow metal faces a sharp selling pressure as safe-haven assets are underperforming after the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
United States (US) President Donald Trump has stated in a post on Truth.Social that the two Middle East nations have agreed to stopping the 12-day long aerial war. “The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!" Trump wrote.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned its defence forces will respond forcefully if Iran violates the truce.
However, investors expect the Gold price to get supported by a dramatic change in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) stance on the monetary policy outlook. Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman stated in a gathering in Prague on Monday that monetary policy adjustments are becoming appropriate amid growing job market risks and expectations that the tariff policy announced by Donald Trump will have limited impact on inflation.
Should inflation pressures remain contained, I [Michelle] would support lowering the policy rate as soon as our next meeting in order to bring it closer to its neutral setting and to sustain a healthy labor market,” Bowman said.
Lower interest rates by the Fed bodes well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold. Meanwhile, Fed’s dovish stance on the monetary policy outlook and easing geopolitical tensions have weighed heavily on the US Dollar (USD).
Gold technical analysis
Gold price trades in an Ascending Triangle formation on a daily timeframe, which indicates volatility contraction. The horizontal resistance of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from the April 22 high around $3,500, while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from the April 7 low of $2,957.
The precious metal slides below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting that the near-term trend has become uncertain.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) drops below 50.00, indicating that the momentum has shifted to the downside.
Looking up, the Gold price would enter in an unchartered territory after breaking above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.
Alternatively, a downside move by the Gold price below the May 29 low of $3,245 would drag it towards the round-level support of $3,200, followed by the May 15 low at $3,121.
Gold daily chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1600 as focus shifts to Powell testimony
EUR/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday, as the improving risk mood on news of Iran-Israel ceasefire weighs on the US Dollar. Investors await comments from Fed Chairman Powell in his congressional testimony.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3600, Bailey/ Powell eyed
GBP/USD holds the latest uptick above 1.3600 in the European session on Tuesday, bolstered by a broadly weaker US Dollar, following the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Traders eagerly await BoE Governor Bailey's and Fed Chair Powell's testimonies for fresh policy cues and trading impetus.
Gold price bulls shrug off notable USD weakness amid Israel-Iran ceasefire, ahead of Fed's Powell
Gold price maintains its heavily offered tone through the first half of the European session and currently trades just above a nearly two-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. News of the Iran-Israel ceasefire boosts investors' confidence and triggers a fresh wave of global risk-on trade, which is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Canada CPI expected to gain on a monthly basis in May
This Tuesday, Statistics Canada will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May. This will get the market's attention because it will provide new information about inflation trends that the Bank of Canada uses to make decisions about interest rates. The headline CPI is seen rising 1.7% from a year earlier.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.