Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shoots to near $1960 as higher US jobless claims eases labor market conditions

- Gold price has galloped to near $1,960.00 as US weekly jobless claims hit a 19-month high.
- The market mood could turn cheerful as higher jobless claims would trim hawkish Fed bets.
- Gold price has managed to defend a breakdown of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has shown a sharp run after the release of higher-than-expected United States weekly jobless claims data. The precious metal has jumped to near $1,960.00 as the US Department of Labor reported a significant jump in the initial claims by 28K to 261K for the week ending June 02 while the street was anticipating a figure of 235K.
S&P500 futures are likely to open on a cautious note, however, the market mood could turn cheerful as higher jobless claims would trim hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh four-day low at 103.60 higher unemployment claims would ease out severe heat in the United States labor market.
19-month high US jobless claims are expected to fetch dovish commentaries from investment banking firms and Fed policymakers. Upbeat labor market conditions were the major catalyst, which was forcing Fed policymakers for supporting more interest rate hikes. The impact of higher jobless claims can also be seen in the US Treasury yields. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have sharply dropped below 3.78%.
In the longer-term, easing labor market conditions would also slim resilience in consumer spending and would further ease inflationary pressures.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has managed to defend a breakdown of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. The precious metal has rebounded sharply and is approaching the horizontal resistance of the aforementioned pattern is placed from May 19 high at $1,983.29. While the upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from May 30 low at $1,932.12.
Gold price has climbed above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,958.37, which indicates that the long-term trend has turned bullish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed above 60.00, which indicates that the upside momentum has been triggered.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1959.57
|Today Daily Change
|19.62
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|1939.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.9
|Daily SMA50
|1990.55
|Daily SMA100
|1940.31
|Daily SMA200
|1839.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1970.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1939.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1983.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1958.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1929.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1919.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1899.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1960.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1980.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1990.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as US yields retreat
Gold price stretched its rebound and rose above $1,960 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.