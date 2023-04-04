Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates

- Gold price is comfortably shifted above 2,020.00 amid rising bets for a steady Fed monetary policy.
- A slowdown in the hiring process by US firms has scaled expectations of an unchanged Fed policy towards north.
- Gold price is marching towards the horizontal resistance plotted from 08 March 2022 high at $2,070.54.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday after the release of weak Job Openings data confirmed that the United States labor market is cooling-off and the Federal Reserve (Fed) would prefer to adopt a neutral stance on interest rates.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the chances of an unchanged policy have scaled near 59%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its monthly low at 101.45 and more losses are in pipeline as policy divergence of the Fed with central banks would trim ahead. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are adding gains in early Tokyo after a negative Tuesday, indicating a recovery in the risk-taking capacity of the market participants.
Investors will keep an eye on oil prices, as the only measure, which could impact the upside rally in the Gold price. Higher oil prices would stimulate global inflation as factory owners would pass on the impact of costly oil to end users. This could trigger some recovery in expectations for the continuation of a policy-tightening spell by the Fed.
Going forward, US Employment and ISM Services PMI data will remain in the spotlight. According to the consensus, the US economy has added fresh 200K jobs in March than the former additions of 242K.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is marching towards the horizontal resistance plotted from the 08 March 2022 high at $2,070.54 on a daily scale. Intermediate support is placed from March 20 high at $2,009.88.
Upward-sloping 10-and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,984.00 and $1,956.12 respectively, indicate that the bullish momentum is extremely strong.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, showing active upside momentum.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2021.84
|Today Daily Change
|37.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.88
|Today daily open
|1984.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.15
|Daily SMA50
|1894.13
|Daily SMA100
|1854.91
|Daily SMA200
|1784.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1944.08
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1974.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1965.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1959.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1918.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2000.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2015.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2040.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prods pullback from five-week high near 0.6750, RBA’s Lowe, US data eyed
AUD/USD bears take a breather around mid-0.6700s during early Wednesday as traders await Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s speech after the Aussie central bank paused rate hike trajectory and pleased sellers the previous day.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0950 as investors await US Employment for fresh impetus
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a sideways action after an upside move above 1.0970 in the early Asian session. The shared currency pair is expected to continue its lackluster move as investors are awaiting the release of the ADP and ISM Services PMI data.
Gold shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates
Gold price has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday.
Cardano price needs to breach this barrier to continue its uptrend
Cardano price was consolidating along an uptrend line until it met the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This trend-following indicator has capped gains for ADA.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated.