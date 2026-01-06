Gold rises to near $4,450 amid Venezuela turmoil

Gold price (XAU/USD) rises to around $4,440 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal extends its rally and hits a one-week high amid safe-haven demand, as the Venezuela crisis injects geopolitical uncertainty. Traders will closely monitor the key US economic data later on Friday, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), for more clues on the monetary policy outlook.

Tensions between the US and Venezuela have escalated to a new level following the US Army's Delta Force's attack on Venezuela and the capture of its President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on Saturday. On Monday, Maduro pleaded not guilty to US charges in a narco-terrorism case against him, kicking off an extraordinary legal battle with major geopolitical ramifications, per Bloomberg. Heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in this region fuel traditional safe-haven assets like Gold.

“The situation around Venezuela has clearly reactivated safe-haven demand, but it comes on top of existing concerns about geopolitics, energy supply and monetary policy,” said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus Metals Germany.

Dovish expectations of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) contribute to the upside of the yellow metal. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes showed that most Fed officials saw further interest-rate reductions as appropriate so long as inflation declines over time, though they remained divided over when and how far to cut. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

All eyes will be on the US December employment report on Friday. The US economy is expected to see 55,000 job additions in December, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to tick lower to 4.5% during the same period. If the reports show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could support the US Dollar (USD) and undermine the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.