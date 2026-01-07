TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CAD steadies near 1.38 as USD sets the tone – Scotiabank

CAD steadies near 1.38 as USD sets the tone – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) drifted a little lower in quiet overnight trade but appears to have steadied around 1.38 ahead of the North American open. Trends continue to reflect the broader tone of the USD, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Energy prices lag broader commodity gains

"The Bloomberg Commodity Index reached a three-year high yesterday. We commented a month or so ago on the potential for commodity price gains to break out of their trading range and accelerate while noting that FX/commodity correlations were weak. They remain so. Canadian terms of trade are not responding to the rise in overall commodity prices in the way that they have historically mainly because energy prices are not rising with the broader commodity complex.

"President Trump’s comments on Venezuela handing over 30-50mn barrels of oil are keeping prices depressed today, whether than claim is realistic or not. Still, significant additional gains in commodity prices—likely if the Fed allows the US economy to 'run hot'—should be helpful for commodity currencies generally in the months ahead and extend the CAD a moderate tailwind at least."

"USD/CAD closed near the high yesterday just above 1.3805 and gains extended a little further in overnight trade to sustain the USD rebound from the Dec 26th low. We still feel that there is firm resistance to a further USD advance in the low 1.38 zone but a sustained push through resistance at 1.3820 may see USD gains extend to 1.3880/00. USD support is 1.3780/85 and 1.3750."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD is still struggling to find its balance on Wednesday, lingering below the 1.1700 milestone as neither side of the equation offers much conviction. Weaker Eurozone inflation is weighing on the Euro, while the US Dollar isn’t giving traders much to work despite the unexpected uptick in the US ISM Services PMI in December.

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its pullback on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.3500 mark and building on Tuesday’s retreat. The pair remains on the back foot, with the US Dollar also struggling to find clear direction as investors continue to assess the release of key US data.

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold stays on the defensive on Wednesday, trading around $4,440 per troy ounce after snapping a three-day winning streak. The rally appears to have stalled near the $4,500 area, as a modest uptick in the US Dollar following key results from the domestic docket weighs on the precious metal. The move lower in bullion, however, appears somewhat contained by falling US Treasury yields across the curve.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers