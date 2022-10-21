- Gold price advances almost 1% as the market speculates on a Fed pivot, spurred by a WSJ article.
- US T-bond yields dropped, underpinning the gold price, which bounced off the month’s lows.
- Gold Price Forecast: The downtrend remains intact, though a break above $1650 would send gold to $1665.
Gold price rebounds from monthly lows around $1617, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike, as November increase to the Fed funds rate (FFR) 75 bps, is utmost certain.
Gold advances as Fed officials debate December’s rate hike
Additionally, the WSJ article noted that policymakers are weighing whether to hike rates at a slower pace in December, namely 50 bps, though fears of being perceived as a “Fed pivot” could trigger a rally in equities, which according to the article, is not the case. Instead, Fed officials are adjusting the pace of rate increases as they try to cool down inflation. Once the article was published, US equities rallied, and US bond yields retraced, a tailwind for the gold price, as it printed a fresh monthly low early in the session.
The US 10-year T-bond yield is gaining two bps, up at 4.250%, well below the YTD high of 4.338%, a level last seen before the global financial crisis in 2007. Also, US real yields retreated from 1.838% to 1.706% as measured by the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) bond yield, giving a respite to the yellow metal holders.
Fed officials reiterated the need to further action, as inflation remains high
Friday’s absence of US economic data to be reported left market participants leaning to further Fed commentary. On Thursday, a slew of Fed speakers, namely, the Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Fed board member Lisa Cook commented that the Fed would need to keep increasing rates. Harker commented that he is “disappointed of the lack of progress curtailing inflation,” while he added that he expects rates to be above 4% in 2023.
The US Dollar Index is dropping like a stone, from around 113.94 to 112.90, as speculations of an intervention in the USD/JPY increase, due to the broad trading range depicted by the hourly chart.
Gold Price Forecast
The daily chart shows that the XAU/USD is still downward biased, though it remains close to the YTD lows of $1614.92. The daily Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) keep their bearish slope, trading well above the spot price, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39.86, although it’s aiming higher, remains in bearish territory. Hence, sellers remain in charge, though getting a respite, as the yellow metal prepares to prolong its losses for back-to-back weeks. If XAU/USD breaks $1650, a test of the 20-day EMA is on the cards; otherwise, it will remain exposed to re-test the YTD lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.1200 as sentiment flips
GBP/USD recovered from an intraday low of 1.1059. The Pound plunged after poor UK data and as the sentiment remained sour. The latter changed on speculation the US Federal Reserve will ease the pace of tightening before year-end.
EUR/USD bounces on Fed’s speculation
The EUR/USD pair bounced nicely from around 0.9700 amid speculation the US Federal Reserve will debate smaller rate increases starting in December. Stocks reversed early losses ahead of the opening, putting some pressure on the USD.
Gold eyes $1,615 and $1,607 amid a down week
Gold price is on track for the second straight weekly loss amid surging Treasury yields. The US dollar jumps back into the game on risk-aversion and aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAU/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the downside, with eyes on $1,607.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.