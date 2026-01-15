Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD returns above $4,600 as the Dollar hesitates

Gol d’s (XAU/USD) reversal from all-time highs found buyers near $4,580 on Thursday, before returning to levels past $4,600 during the European trading session. A somewhat softer US Dollar is providing support to the precious metal, in spite of the easing geopolitical tensions and strong US macroeconomic figures.



U.S. President Donald Trump lowered his tone against Iran as US advisors warned about the risks of a military intervention in the country. Trump said that he believes ths the killings in Iran have stopped, which lessens the odds of an immediate attack on the Islamic Republic.

The yellow metal, however, remains pinned near all-time highs in the $4,640 area, favoured by a moderate pullback in the US Dollar, as upbeat data for the Eurozone and the UK boosted the Euro and the Pound while intervention warnings from Japanese authorities keep Yen bears in check for now.

Technical Analysis: Gold holds gains despite signs of an overstretched rally

The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD trading at $4,620 at the time of writing, with support in the $4,670-$4,680 area holding bears from now. Technical indicators, however, are showing a fading bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 60.0, although it shows a bearish divergence with price action. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has crossed below the signal line, hinting at weaker upside impetus.



Bears, however, will need to clear out the mentioned $4,570 area (January 13, 14 lows) to confirm a deeper correction, aiming for the January 6 high, right below $4,500, and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which keeps trending higher at $4,472.74, reinforcing the positive underlying bias.

To the upside, above $4,630, the next targets would be at the 127.2% and the 161.8% Fibonacci extensions of the January 8-12 rally, at $4,689 and $4,763, respectively.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)