Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains resilient near $1,760 amid softer USD

- Gold remains range-bound following the previous session’s upside movement.
- Higher US Treasury yields exert pressure on the higher side.
- US Debt ceiling, US-China optimism, Job data remain focus points.
Gold prices continue to trade in a broader range of $1,770 and $1,750. The prices recovered from the lower levels as bullish bargain buyers stepped in to buy earlier dip in prices. On the other side, a higher US dollar index, rising US Treasury bond yields limit the gains.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, remains flat near its one-year high at 94.20, making the precious metal cheaper for other currencies holders. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasuries eased off more than a year high overnight but remained above the 1.5% mark.
The US ADP non-farm employment change for September came at a higher-than-expected 568,000 as compared to the forecast of 425,000 jobs. The upbeat reading came as COVID-19 cases subsidies boosting activity such as dining out restaurants and travel. The readings came before the more important US employment data from the Labor Department on Friday. Meanwhile, investors remained optimistic to monitor a debate in the US Senate to increase the debt ceiling. Although the Republicans and Democrats are nearing a deal for a temporary increase to avert a federal debt default, the bipartisan debate continues.
US stock futures rose sharply on Thursday following US politicians' deal to avoid a federal debt default, along with the reports that Washington and Beijing have agreed to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year.
Technical levels
Gold prices have been trading in a continuous downturn trend in the shorter time frame. After testing the high near $1,834.02 in September, the prices held onto the downside momentum with recent refuge at the double bottom formation near $1,720. The prices trade below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,765, which is confirming the downside pressure on the gold.
XAU/USD daily chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds onto the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD indicator would amplify the selling pressure and the prices would approach the previous day’s low at $1,746. A daily close below the $1,740 horizontal support level would entice the bears to test the low made on September 30 at $1,722. Next, XAU/USD could meet the key $1,700 level on the downside.
Alternatively, if the prices sustain an intraday high, it could retrace back to the $1,770 horizontal and the $1,785 horizontal resistance zones. Next, the market participant could test the high made on September 15 at $1806.
XAU/USD additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1757.26
|Today Daily Change
|-5.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1762.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.2
|Daily SMA50
|1782.16
|Daily SMA100
|1806.45
|Daily SMA200
|1800.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1765.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1746.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1764.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1757.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1753.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1750.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1738.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1731.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1769.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1777.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1788.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1550 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1550, paring some of its losses as the safe-haven dollar retreats. Congress is set to delay the debt ceiling deadline and a summit between US and Chinese leaders is planned. Russia's promise to provide more gas to Europe supports the euro.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3600 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, benefiting from hopes for a resolution to the debt ceiling crisis and smoother Sino-American relations. UK PM Johnson's refusal to allow more immigrants to drive lorries is marginally weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD remains resilient near $1,760 amid softer USD
Gold prices continue to trade in a broader range of $1,7750 and $1,750. The prices recovered from the lower levels as bullish bargain buyers stepped in to buy earlier dip in prices.
SafeMoon price can rally 20% if it can hold above this crucial barrier
SafeMoon price is currently experiencing a slowdown as it hovers above a stable support floor. However, investors need to note that a successful bounce off this barrier could extend the altcoin’s rally. SafeMoon price set up three lower highs and two lower lows since September 6.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior Premium
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows.