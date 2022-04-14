- Gold was seen consolidating its recent gains to the one-month peak.
- The Ukraine crisis, inflation fears continued lending some support.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, the risk-on mood capped the commodity.
Gold held steady near the one-month high set the previous day and continued drawing support from a combination of factors. Investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis. This, along with broadening inflationary pressures, boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal as a hedge against rising prices. That said, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and a generally positive tone around the equity markets kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Gold: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that any subsequent move beyond the $1,981-$1,982 region (the overnight high) might confront resistance near the $1,992 area - Pivot Point one week R3. The next relevant hurdle is pegged just above the $2,000 psychological mark - the Fibonacci 38.2% one month. A convincing break through the said barriers would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, the $1,974 zone - the Fibonacci 38.2% one day - seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,970 region - the Fibonacci 61.8% one day and Pivot Point one week R2. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,960 area - the Fibonacci 61.8% one month. The latter should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
