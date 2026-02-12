Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains moderately bid with $5,100 holding bulls

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading practically flat at the top of the weekly range on Thursday, with bulls capped right below February’s peak in the $5,100 area. Precious metals remain in a consolidating mood for the third consecutive day, as the strong US Nonfarm Payrolls report failed to provide a significant impulse to the USD.



Nonfarm payrolls data released on Wednesday showed 130K net jobs in January, almost twice the 70K market consensus, with the Unemployment Rate falling unexpectedly to 4.3% and wage inflation growing at a steady pace.



These figures have prompted investors to pare back bets of immediate rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), although the impact on the US Dollar has been moderate. The strong concentration of January’s payrolls in the healthcare sector, and the sharp downward revision of last year’s employment growth has weighed on investors' optimism.

Technical Analysis

The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD trading within a narrow range, with upside attempts capped below $5,100. Technical indicators are mixed. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is showing a mild bearish pressure, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 55, highlights a neutral-to-positive tone.

Price action remains above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which supports the view that the pair is on a C-D leg of a Gartley pattern aiming for the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the late January sell-off, at the $5,340 area.

On the downside, a bearish reversal between the mentioned 100-period SMA, now around the $5,000 level, and Tuesday's lows, in the area of $4,995, would increase pressure towards the February 6 low, at $4,655.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on February 12 at 13:14 GMT to say that Gold remains within the weekly range between $5,000 and $5,100, not $5,1000.)