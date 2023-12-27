Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains above $2,060 in a low-volume market

- Gold price moves sideways, indicating consolidation in market activity.
- Middle East conflict adds to the heightened risk-off sentiment, further boosting demand for safe-haven Gold.
- Friday softer US data contributed to the downward pressure on the Greenback.
Gold price hovers above $2,060 per troy ounce during the early European session on Wednesday. The upward movement in Gold prices is attributed to traders factoring in the potential for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Moreover, WIRP indicated that the market has priced in a 15% probability of a cut on January 31 and has fully priced in cuts by March 20, with six cuts fully priced in by the end of 2024.
The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are adding to the heightened risk-off sentiment, further boosting demand for Gold as a safe-haven asset. Despite concerns, major shipping firms like Maersk and CMA CGM have started to return to the Red Sea, indicating a tentative normalization with the deployment of a multinational task force in the region. The decision of Hapag-Lloyd on resuming shipments is awaited on Wednesday. It's worth noting that while there are concerns about Iran potentially closing the Gibraltar Strait, many doubt the feasibility of such an action.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) stays below 101.50 at the time of writing. The DXY appears to be under pressure, influenced by subdued US Treasury yields. Both the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons are trading lower, with figures at 4.29% and 3.88%, respectively, by the press time. The sentiments are further echoed by former Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, who highlighted the central bank's past error of prolonged excessive accommodation. Kaplan believes that the Federal Reserve is now exercising caution to avoid making a similar mistake on the opposite end, ensuring not to become overly restrictive and potentially hinder economic growth.
The US Dollar faced additional pressure as the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reports a softer Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) – Index for November. The US Core PCE Inflation (Year-on-Year) registered a growth of 3.2%, falling short of the expected 3.3% and the previous 3.4%. Meanwhile, the Month-on-Month (MoM) data maintained consistency at 0.1%, slightly below the market expectation of 0.2%. Looking ahead, Thursday is set to bring the release of Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data from the United States (US), providing further insights into the economic landscape.
XAU/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2065.53
|Today Daily Change
|-2.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|2068.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2030.55
|Daily SMA50
|2000.14
|Daily SMA100
|1950.58
|Daily SMA200
|1959.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2068.63
|Previous Daily Low
|2053.5
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|2016.17
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2062.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2059.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2058.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2048.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2043.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2073.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2078.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2088.64
(The story was corrected on December 27 at 07:35 GMT to say "during the early European session on Wednesday" instead of "during the Asian session on Wednesday" in the first paragraph.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
