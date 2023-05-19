Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoups losses amid hawkish Fed rhetoric, eyeing $1980 resistance

- Gold climbs 1.12%, trading at $1979.90, as the US Dollar’s strength subsides, investors eyeing the $1980 resistance level.
- Remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shook the market, resulting in a significant uptick in XAU/USD.
- XAU/USD is still on track for a 1.90% weekly loss after robust US Retail Sales, Industrial Production, and falling unemployment claim hint at possible Fed action.
Gold price climbed more than 1% on Friday, trimming some losses sustained during the week as the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric bolstered the greenback, which posted gains of 0.37%, per the US Dollar Index (DXY). At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1979.90, up daily 1.12%.
XAU/USD soars over 1% as Treasury Secretary’s remarks spark risk-off Impulse, US Dollar slips
XAU/USD bottomed at around $1954.14 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks at a conference on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that inflation currently exceeds the target level and stresses the Fed’s unwavering commitment to guide inflation back towards the 2% target, asserting that “failure would cause greater harm.”. Furthermore, Powell noted the strength of the banking system and suggested that tighter banking credit conditions may prevent a potential rise in rates.
At the same time, a news headline that said that CNN reported that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs on Thursday that more merges may be necessary after a series of bank failures spurred a risk=off impulse; hence, XAU/USD soared sharply.
Discussions about the US debt ceiling paused as the US House of Representatives leader Kevin McCarthy said. In contrast, the White House commented that a deal remains possible.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s performance against a basket of six peers, slides 0.30%, down at 103.017, what appears to be traders booking profits ahead of the weekend.
Nevertheless, raising US Treasury bond yields cut short the XAU/USD rally. The US 10-year benchmark note rate yields two and a half basis points at 3.673%.
Even though XAU/USD is cutting some of its weekly losses, it is on its course to lose 1.90% in the week after solid US Retail Sales, Industrial Production, and falling unemployment claims warrant further action by the Fed.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After three days of consecutive bearish candlesticks, the XAU/USD is forming a bullish engulfing candle pattern and is about to reclaim the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1977.38. Given the backdrop, the XAU/USD could resume its uptrend, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at bearish territory can put a lid on XAU/USD’s gains.
The XAU/USD must achieve a daily close above $1980 for a bullish resumption. Upside risks lie at the 20-day EMA at $1999, followed by the May 16 high of $2018.28. On the other hand, the XAU/USD first support would be the May 18 swing low of $1951.87, followed by the 100-day EMA at $1931.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1983.03
|Today Daily Change
|25.42
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30
|Today daily open
|1957.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2004.89
|Daily SMA50
|1984.74
|Daily SMA100
|1927.28
|Daily SMA200
|1824.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1986.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1952.01
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|2000.95
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1965.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1973.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1944.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1931.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1978.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1999.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2012.46
