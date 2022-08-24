Gold price is treading water below $1,750 so far this Wednesday. XAU/USD is seen at a critical juncture as bull-bear tug-of-war could set in, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
XAU/USD bears return after rejection above $1,750
“The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south once again while below the midline, suggesting that the downside pressure could build up in the sessions ahead.”
“Adding credence to the bearish bias, the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is fast approaching the 21 DMA from above.”
“A sustained break below the Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the recovery from yearly lows of $1,681 to the August 10 high of $1,808 at $1,729 will open up the downside towards the $1,700 mark.”
“Bulls need a daily closing above the $1,750 psychological level, above which the 38.2% Fibo resistance at $1,760 will be probed. Further up, the meeting point of the 21 and 50 DMAs at $1,769 will be a tough nut to crack for XAU bulls.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is heading south towards two-decade lows near 0.9900, as risk-off flows dominate and offer support to the safe-haven US dollar. The German energy crisis has put EUR bulls on the tenterhooks.
GBP/USD battles 1.1800 amid USD recovery, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading in the red around 1.1800, eyeing the 2.5-year low in early Europe. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion. Money market bets hint at a 4.0% BOE rate by March 2023 from the 1.75% current, despite mixed UK PMIs.
Gold steadies near $1,750 as central bankers head to Jackson Hole Premium
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined near $1,745-46, following the rebound from the monthly low, as traders brace for Wednesday’s European session. The US dollar retreat underpins the recovery as yields ease, recession woes test XAU/USD bulls.
XRP: A high-risk, high-reward edition for the brave souls
XRP price shows a tight consolidation that could potentially indicate an explosive move in the making. Correctly identifying the direction and timing of the breakout could result in massive gains for investors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!