Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from a three-month low, bolstered by soft USD, falling bond yields

- XAU/USD experiences an uptick of 0.86% in the trading, spurred on by a softer US Dollar and falling bond yields.
- Despite the Fed’s projected rate hikes, US Treasury yields are retreating, signaling broad market skepticism over monetary tightening.
- US Retail Sales see an unexpected rise in May, bucking predictions, but the labor market shows signs of easing amid higher jobless claims.
Gold price bounced off three-month lows of $1925.06, spurred on by a soft US Dollar (USD) and falling US bond yields as the main factors underpinning Gold. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is trading at $1958.50 a troy ounce, up 0.86%.
Market skepticism over Fed’s rate hikes projections boosts Gold
Sentiment remains upbeat, even though the Fed’s announced additional hikes needed after holding rates unchanged. Even though the Fed’s decision weakened Gold prices, market participants remain skeptical about the Fed, as US Treasury bond yields retraced from Wednesday’s highs.
The US economic agenda revealed that Retail Sales surprisingly rose in May by 0.3% MoM surpassing estimates but trailing April’s figures. At the same time, the US Department of Labor released the Initial Jobless Claims for the last week, topping forecasts of 249K, it came at 262K, printing back-to-back negative jobs data, indicating the labor market is easing.
Industrial Production showed a further deterioration, contracting -0.2% MoM, missing estimates of 0.1% expansion. Recently, the New York and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Indices came mixed, with the NY rebounding unexpectedly after May’s plunge, while the Philly further deteriorated but at a slower pace.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that measures the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, tumbles 0.77%, down at 102.209 after hitting a one-month low, while the US 10-year benchmark note yields 3.729%, losses six basis points, from its opening price.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for a 25 bps rate hike in July stand at 67%, but traders in the swaps market expect no additional hikes. Investors estimate the Fed would slash rates as early as January 2024, expecting six rate cuts towards December 2024, with the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) seen at 3.50%-3.75%.
Upcoming events
The Fed parade would begin once officials are officially released from the blackout period, ahead of the June meeting, led by the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. On the data front, the US Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan (UoM) and American inflation expectations are expected.
XAU/USD Price Analysis Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD will likely remain sideways after reclaiming the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1939.26, as the yellow metal slipped to new three-month lows of $1925.06 earlier. On the upside, XAU/USD is capped by the 20 and 50-day EMAs, each at $1961.52 and $1965.76, respectively. Up next, a resistance trendline from the broken descending symmetrical triangle lies around the $1965-75 area before Gold’s test of June 2 high at $1983.44. On the downside, the XAU/USD first support would be the psychological $1950 level, followed by the 100-day EMA.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1959.03
|Today Daily Change
|16.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|1942.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1957.77
|Daily SMA50
|1987.58
|Daily SMA100
|1941.68
|Daily SMA200
|1845.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1939.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1938.15
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1947.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1952.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1934.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1926.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1914.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1955.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1968.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.