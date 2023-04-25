Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound needs validation from $2,010 and US GDP – Confluence Detector

- Gold price retreats from intraday high, fades week-start rebound.
- Sour sentiment puts a floor under US Dollar amid debt ceiling drama, pre-Fed consolidation.
- Softer US Q1 GDP, Core PCE Price Index can confirm Fed policy pivot talks and propel XAU/USD bulls.
- Fewer hurdles stand to challenge Gold Price upside past $2,010, XAU/USD sellers should wait for $1,987 break.
Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates the last two-week losses as market sentiment dwindles amid a light calendar, allowing traders to better prepare for the key US Q1 GDP and Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge.
It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s corrective bounce needs validation from the $2,000 psychological magnet and the aforementioned key US data as traders struggle with the US debt ceiling concerns and the pre-Fed preparations. Apart from the sour sentiment and pre-data/event consolidation, the Gold Price remains firmer amid the US Dollar’s failure to cheer the sour sentiment, despite stopping the further downside of the greenback.
Moving on, Gold price remains directed toward the north amid broad US Dollar weakness but the quote’s further upside needs validation from the downbeat US Q1 GDP and the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to find acceptance above 21 DMA for further upside
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per out Technical Confluence indicator Gold price retreats from a convergence of the Bollinger on the one-day and Pivot Point one-day R1, around the $2,000 psychological magnet.
Following that, the $2,010 level becomes a tough nut to crack for the Gold price as it comprises the Pivot Point one week R1 and the previous monthly high.
In a case where the Gold price remains firmer past $2,010, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the monthly high surrounding $2,050 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, Fibonacci 38.2% on one week and 23.6% on one day together highlight $1,987 as the immediate key support of around $1,987.
Should the Gold price remains weak past $1,987, the Fibonacci 61.8% on one day and 23.6% on one week will highlight the $1,980 as the last defense of the XAU/USD bulls.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
