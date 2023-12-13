- Gold’s rallied more than 1.30% as traders brace for Powell’s press conference.
- Federal Reserve officials voted unanimously and expect at least three rate cuts for 2024.
- XAU/USD hits a three-day high, eyeing more gains above $2000.
Gold price advanced sharply late in the New York session after the Federal Reserve decided to keep rates unchanged, opening the door for monetary policy easing next year. Buyers saw that as a green light to open fresh positions, as XAU/USD has climbed more than 1.80%, trading at around the $2000-$2020 range at the time of writing.
XUAU/USD extends its rally above $2020 as rate cut expectations climbed
On Wednesday, the Fed stuck to its plan to hold rates at the current rate despite acknowledging that growth and the jobs market have moderated; it stated that inflation. Despite that, Fed officials added that inflation has cooled but remains elevated.
Besides that, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) hinted that the Fed is done raising rates and that they expect three 25 basis points for the following year. Further data was reviewed, with growth expected to increase compared to September’s, while inflation would head toward the 2% target.
Source: Federal Reserve
Aside from this, the Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, stated the US Central Bank is fully committed to attaining both of its mandates. Even though he kept the door open for additional hikes, he said, “we likely at or near peak for rates,” sponsoring a leg up on the non-yielding metal. He said rate cuts “is now a topic of discussion” and added that the question is when it would be appropriate to begin easing policy.
When asked about a recession, he said they don’t see that scenario right now but that there’s always a probability next year. Although he welcomed progress on inflation, he said it’s too early to declare victory.
When asked about cutting rates until inflation hits 2%, he said it would be too late, adding that “you need to reduce restriction on economy well before 2%.”
In the meantime, Gold price continued to print gains, sponsored by the Fed’s pivot. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields are plunging more than 15 bps in the short and long end of the curve, with the 10-year benchmark note standing at 4.02%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks currency performance against a basket of six peers and is sinking 0.84%, down at 102.94. Meanwhile, the Fed’s interest rate probabilities for the next year expect more than 140 basis points of rate cuts, twice the Fed’s projections. That means investors estimate the federal funds rate (FFR) to be 4%.
XAU/USD Hourly Chart after Fed’s decision
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2020.49
|Today Daily Change
|40.89
|Today Daily Change %
|2.07
|Today daily open
|1979.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2007.77
|Daily SMA50
|1966.57
|Daily SMA100
|1941.24
|Daily SMA200
|1952.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1996.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1977.25
|Previous Weekly High
|2144.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|1994.71
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1984.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1989.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1972.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1964.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1952.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2011.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after Powell leans dovish
EUR/USD is holding upside traction near 1.0900 in the American session. as markets reprice the 2024 Fed rate cut bets on Chair Powell's dovish comments. The Fed held key rates steady but forecasts three rate cuts next year, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Fed Chair Powell affirmed the policy pivot.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.