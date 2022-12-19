- Gold price seesaws around intraday high after bouncing off one-week low the previous day.
- US Dollar fades recovery moves from six-month low amid year-end sluggish markets, softer US data.
- US Core PCE Price Index appears the key for XAU/USD traders amid hawkish Fed concerns.
- Mixed headlines from China, light calendar elsewhere favor Gold buyers.
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds higher towards $1,800, refreshing intraday top near $1,795 by the press time, as a softer US Dollar allows the Gold buyers to keep the reins during early Monday. In doing so, the bright metal extends the previous day’s recovery from a nearly eight-day low amid a sluggish last to the likely dull week.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints the first daily loss in three, down 0.18% intraday near 104.58, amid cautious optimism in the market, which in turn teases XAU/USD bulls to return.
In doing so, the DXY struggles to justify the recently hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and New York Federal Reserve President John Williams. The reason could be linked to Friday’s downbeat prints of the preliminary US PMIs for December, as well as the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike.
Elsewhere, recession fears keep the Gold bears on the table as global central banks defend their hawkish bias amid higher inflation fears. Additionally, mixed concerns surrounding China’s improvement in the Covid conditions also challenge the XAU/USD bulls.
Looking forward, Friday’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index, expected 4.6% YoY and 5.0% previous readings, will be important for the Gold traders as the same is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold struggles to defend the bounce off the $1,780 support confluence, comprising the 100-SMA and a five-week-old ascending trend line.
That said, bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14) keep Gold buyers hopeful of crossing the one-week-old descending resistance line, around $1800.
However, an upward-sloping trend line from November 15, close to $1,830 by the press time, will be a tough nut to crack for the Gold buyers.
Alternatively, a downside break of the $1,780 support confluence could quickly drag the Gold price toward the monthly low near $1,765.
Following that, a six-week-long horizontal support area surrounding $1,720 could challenge the Gold bears before highlighting the $1,700 threshold.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1792.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1773.9
|Daily SMA50
|1719.35
|Daily SMA100
|1720.72
|Daily SMA200
|1787.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.31
|Previous Daily Low
|1774.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1824.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|1773.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1786.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1779.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1767.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1759.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1799.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1819.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6700 amid USD weakness
AUD/USD is extending gains above 0.6700 in Monday's Asian trading. The Aussie capitalizes on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite the risk-off market mood amid fresh covid jitters from China and hawkish Fed commentary. Focus shifts to RBA minutes.
USD/JPY: Yen jumps on reports of more flexible inflation target
USD/JPY is extending the decline below 136.00 in early Monday, as the Japanese yen is cheering the news that the government is set to revise a joint statement with the BoJ over the latter's inflation target, potentially implying a tweak to its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1,800 amid bullish technical setup Premium
Gold price is looking to extend Friday’s rebound above the $1,800 mark, as bulls retain control at the start of a new week. The market sentiment remains mixed, as investors try to look past the hawkish central banks’ policy outlooks .
Ethereum price at make-or-break, ETH buyers guess what comes first $1,075 or $1,420
Ethereum price shows a clear breakdown of the $1,218 to $1,202 demand zone. A bounce off the $1,156 support level could lead to a minor uptick to $1,254, but the journey ends after a sweep of the equal lows at $1,074.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.