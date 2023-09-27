Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plummets to new cycle low, on elevated US yields, risk aversion

- Gold price plunges more than 1%, drafting a new cycle low below $1884.89.
- Elevated US bond yields and the looming threat of a US government shutdown added to the already deteriorated mood, driving Gold prices lower.
- Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari remains hawkish and opens the door for more than one hike.
Gold price plunged more than 1% in the mid-New York session, drafting a new cycle low below the August 21 swing low of $1884.89, as sellers set their eyes to March 2023 low levels at around $1800. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1875 after hitting a daily high of $s1903.98.
XAU/USD under immense pressure as US Treasury bond yields soar
Risk aversion and elevated US bond yields keep XAU/USD under pressure. US Treasury bond yields continued to climb, with the 10-year benchmark note rates last seen at 4.63%, gaining 1.90%, while fears of the US Federal Government shutdown, which could furlough millions of federal employees next Saturday, added another reason to the already sour sentiment.
In the meantime, the Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari continued his parade on Wednesday, noting he’s unsure if the Federal Reserve is restrictive enough and suggested that another rate hike is needed. He added he’s expecting the US central bank to keep rates “steady” while keeping the door open for more than one hike, Kashkari said recently in an interview with Fox Business.
Earlier, the US economic docket revealed that US Durable Goods Orders for August increased more than expected, at 0.2% MoM, with estimates for a -0.2% drop; excluding Transports, the so-called core, came at 0.4% MoM, above estimates and the previous month 0.1% expansion.
XAU/USD traders would take additional cues from US economic releases. The calendar will feature the final revision of Q2’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Pending Home Sales, Initial Jobless Claims, and Fed speakers on Thursday. By Friday, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Core PCE would be announced.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Gold’s daily chart portrays the non-yielding metal extending its losses toward the March 8 low of $1809.48. If that level is cleared, the yellow metal could test the year-to-date (YTD) lows at around $1804.78. Once that level is surpassed, XAU/USD’s next support would emerge at the November 15, 2022, daily high at $1786.53. Conversely, if XAU/USD reclaims $1884.89, the first resistance would be $1900.
XAU/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1874.81
|Today Daily Change
|-26.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.38
|Today daily open
|1901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1923.92
|Daily SMA50
|1927.69
|Daily SMA100
|1939.88
|Daily SMA200
|1926.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1916.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1899.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1947.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|1913.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1905.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1888.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1912.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1923.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1929.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.