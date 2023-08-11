Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD nurtures bearish bias below $1,940 – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price remains below the key resistance confluence despite the corrective bounce, eyes third weekly loss.
- Indecision about major central banks’ next moves, China woes keep XAU/USD rebond in check.
- Expectations of easing inflation pressure in US allowed Fed to tease policy pivot and favored Gold Price recovery.
- Additional signals of easing US price pressure, FOMC Minutes eyed for clear directions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) licks its wounds at the lowest level in a month, snapping four-day downtrend as markets reassess previous fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical concerns about China. Also allowing the XAU/USD to lick its wounds at the multi-day low is the US Dollar’s failure to defend the late Thursday’s corrective bounce, as well as dicey US Treasury bond yields.
The Unimpressive US inflation data allowed the Fed policymakers to cheer the victory over price pressure while Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe defends the latest pause in the monetary policy by citing fears of higher unemployment. Further, the latest Reuters polls about the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the European Central Bank (ECB) were also in favor of marking no interest rate changes in the next monetary policy meetings.
Elsewhere, the Chinese policymakers’ sustained defense of the Yuan also favors the market’s confidence that the Asian leader will overcome the economic fears, which in turn underpinned the latest cautious optimism and Gold Price.
It’s worth noting, that the light calendar and cautious mood ahead of the US PPI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index also tests the Gold buyers ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting minutes.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could correct before targeting key 200 DMA support
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price remains well below the $1,939 resistance confluence and teases the bears despite the latest struggles to overcome the immediate upside hurdle surrounding $1,918-20 comprising the lower band of the Bollinger and Fibonacci 23.6% on one-day.
It’s worth noting that the XAU/USD downside needs validation from the Pivot Point one-month S1, around $1,915.
Following that, the Gold bears will have a space before hitting the $1,905 support confluence including the previous monthly low. However, the Pivot Point one-week S2, around the $1,900 round figure, can challenge the XAU/USD bears past $1,905.
In a case where the Gold Price drops below the $1,900 threshold, June’s low of $1,893 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the aforementioned $1,918-20 resistance confluence could quickly fuel the Gold Price towards the previous weekly low and the Pivot Point one-day R1, close to $1,930.
If the Gold buyers manage to stay keep the reins past $1,930, Fibonacci 61.8% in one-month, near $1,938, may test the buyers before directing them to the multi-day resistance area surrounding $1,955.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6550 as RBA's Lowe signals more hikes
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6550, having caught a fresh bid on RBA Governor Lowe’s hawkish remarks, hinting at more tightening ahead. The US Dollar clings to the overnight solid recovery gains, which could limit the AUD/USD rebound. US sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, remains below 145.00 mark amid fears of an intervention
USD/JPY adds to its weekly gains and steadily climbs toward 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session, closing in on the YTD peak touched in June. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders remain on guard, expectant of any intervention by Japanese authorities.
Gold could correct before targeting key 200 DMA support
Gold price is consolidating weekly losses, sitting at the lowest level in a month near $1,910 early Friday. The. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to solid overnight recovery gains heading into another top-tier US economic data release.
Digital Currency Group seeks to dismiss Gemini lawsuit citing inaccurate claims of fraud
The crypto space has become more than well-versed with lawsuits at this point, whether they may be coming from the authorities or from market players. Such is the case with Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is looking to put an end to the lawsuit filed against it.
UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product Preview: No growth expected, GBP could keep falling
The United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the first release of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year on Friday, August 11, which is expected to remain stuck.